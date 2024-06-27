To continue with the excitement after seeing Inside Out 2 in theaters, we now present you the two sets that LEGO has for all the little and big fans of the new Disney and Pixar film.

LEGO BrickHeadz has versions of the characters from Inside Out 2

LEGO BrickHeadz transforms Joy, Sadness and Anxiety into LEGO pieces so that the little ones or the biggest fan of the movie can have fun.

This set is made up of fabulous construction toys and gives fans the opportunity to create BrickHeadz versions of the 3 most famous characters from the new animated film.

Once assembled, little ones can use the colorful brick-built figures to play out scenes from the movie, and older fans can proudly display them in their bedrooms.

The Inside Out 2 LEGO BrickHeadz set comes with 300 pieces; Joy ​​measures over 3” (9cm) high, Anxiety measures over 3” (8cm) high and Sadness measures over 2” (6cm) high. It is priced at 499 pesos and you find it in physical LEGO stores or in line.

The LEGO versions of Joy and Anxiety

The second set is more designed for children, although older children will be able to expand their LEGO and Disney collection.

LEGO Inside Out Mood Cubes features 2 cubes with 9 emotion plates, featuring LEGO characters Joy and Anxiety, plus two of Riley’s mind helpers. Plus, it features the movie-inspired Emotion Console, space for Mind Workers Foreman and Margie, who both wear helmets, and 2 memories in the colors of Joy and Anxiety.

With 394 pieces this set allows you to create a decorative object with cubes, it measures approximately 8 cm high, 16 cm wide and 10 cm deep. The LEGO Intensely Mood Cubes set is priced at 869 pesos and is available in stores and at line.

