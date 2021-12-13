THE TRUTH MURCIA. Monday, 13 December 2021, 08:14



There will be a San Silvestre de Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca race at the end of the year on December 31, the three main cities of the Region, complying with all current health protocols and always adjusting to the requirements demanded by the authorities to avoid contagion of coronavirus. In all three cases, the San Silvestre will be organized by LA VERDAD, a newspaper that has promoted this sporting and recreational event in the Region in recent years until it has become one of the most important on the regional sports calendar.

Registrations are already open in San Silvestre de Lorca and tomorrow will begin the deadline to sign up in Murcia and Cartagena. In the test of the capital of Segura, the start and finish are kept on the Paseo Teniente Flomesta, in front of the Murcia City Hall. The route will be somewhat shorter than in previous editions and the senior category race will begin at 5:00 p.m.

THE RACE OF MURCIA Day and hour

December 31st. 17.00 hours.

Departure and arrival

Walk Lieutenant Flomesta.

Masks

They will be donated by the Official College of Pharmacists.

Registration opening

On Monday the 13th, for the San Silvestre de Murcia and Cartagena.

There will be a technical shirt for all those registered, as in previous years. And the Official College of Pharmacists will provide masks for the three races. They will be compulsory before and after the test and, in addition, the identity card will be essential to remove the number and the shirt. In Murcia, in addition, there will be staggered exits separating professionals, popular runners and costumed athletes.

On this occasion, due to the covid protocol, we want to avoid that there are many people passing by the podium, so the winners in costumes will be the first three in costume to reach the goal. This will be the case in Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca.

From the port



Meanwhile, in the port city the test will start a little later, at 5.30 p.m., and the ‘ground zero’ is moved to the cruise terminal of the Port of Cartagena, in order to avoid crowds in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, place in the one that was usually located at the start and finish line of the San Silvestre Cartagena. All participants will have insurance that will cover any accident or injury.

THE CARTAGENA RACE Day and hour

December 31st. 17.30 hours.

Departure and arrival

Port cruise terminal.

Masks

They will be donated by the Official College of Pharmacists.

Registration opening

Tomorrow, on the website of THE TRUTH.

The route will be as follows: Port Cruise Terminal, Paseo Alfonso XII, Plaza del Ayuntamiento, Calle Mayor, Puerta de Murcia, Carmen, Carlos III, San Juan, Muralla de Tierra, Plaza de la Universidad, Sor Francisca Armendáriz, San Diego , Bastarreche, Trovero Marín, Cuesta del Batel, Plaza de la Isla, Pez, Gisbert, Caridad, Park, Santa Florentina, Icue, Puerta de Murcia, Mayor, Plaza del Ayuntamiento, Paseo Alfonso XII and cruise terminal.

For their part, in Lorca, the runners will leave from Avenida Juan Carlos I and will continue through Puente del Eroski, Avda. Rafael Maroto, San Fernando, Beato Fray Pedro Soler, Juan Mínguez, Plaza de la Estrella, Mayor Pelegrín Rodríguez, Puente La Alberca, Santo Domingo, Juan de Toledo, Santiago, Cava, Camino de los Pozos, Zapatería, Abad de los Arcos, Corregidor, Selgas, Fernando El Santo, Cuesta de San Francisco, Príncipe Alfonso, Óvalo, and again Juan Carlos I.