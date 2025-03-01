The 54th edition of the Princess Sofia Mallorca trophy will be played from March 28 to April 5 in Palma Bay. Since the opening of inscriptions last January, 700 crews from 53 countries have already confirmed their presence in the first test of the season that will bring together the ten Olympic disciplines of the Los Angeles cycle 2028.

«The Sofia will be the first great multiclase regatta after Paris 2024 in which aspiring Olympic glory will be able to face their rivals, ”explains Jaime Carbonell, head of institutional relations of the 54 Princess Trophy Sofía Mallorca.

The pre -registered list includes a combination of new crews that will begin in Mallorca their career towards the next games and names that are already part of the gold book of the Olympic candle. There will be no missing the champions of Paris 2024 of Formula Kite Men (the Austrian Valentin Bontus), formula Kite Women (the British Eleanor Aldridge), Iqfoil Men (the Israeli Tom Reuveny) or Iqfoil Women (the Italian Marta Maggetti), along with other medalist Multiclase of the season to advance its preparation. Among the 75 Spanish flag crews that have confirmed their presence are the new 470 tandems (Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona, Silvia Mas and Alex Marsans), Nacra 17 (Joan Cardona and Nicole Van del Van, Tara Pacheco and Pablo García) or 49erfx (Alicia Fra and Elena Barrio, Patricia Suárez and Melania Henke). Nor will consolidated referents such as Pilar Lamadrid (IQFOIL Women), Nacho Baltasar (IQFOIL MEN) or Pulido Gisela (Kite Women formula).

Traditionally, the first year after games is usually the one with the least registration of the Olympic cycle: in 2009, the first edition of the race towards London 2012, Palma Bay brought together 539 crews; In 2013, first to Rio 2016, at 600; And in 2017, in the preparation of Tokyo 2020, to 657. “Taking into account those background, we can advance that the figure of 700 pre -registered in the absence of a month to begin the competition is a sign that it will be a very good edition of the Sofia,” concludes Carbonell.









One more year, Participants are summoned to compete in Mallorca Sailing Center Regattaa test that many crews include within its training program prior to Sofia. The event will be played from March 13 to 16 in the Bay of Palma, it is open to all classes and will punctuate as a Spanish Cup for Ilca 6, 49er and 49er FX.

The 54 Trophy Sar Princesa Sofía Mallorca is celebrated under the joint organization of the Club Nàutic S’arenal, the Maritime Club San Antonio de la Playa, the Royal Nautical Club of Palma, the Royal Spanish Federation of Vela and the Balearic Federation of Vela, with the support of World Sailing and the main Balearic public institutions.

The 54 Princess Trophy Sofia Mallorca is part of the Sailing Grand Slam 2025 next to the Olympique Française, the Dutch Water Week, the Kieler Woche and the Long Beach Olympic Classses Regatta.