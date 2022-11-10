The former Prime Minister and Chairman of the Insaf Party addressed the participants in the long march in Wazirabad via video technology.

keep attacking

During his speech, Khan went on to attack the current government headed by Shahbaz Sharif, saying that he is “not desperate to speed up his long career”.

He added that the government opposed electronic voting devices because it knew that he was going to defeat them, indicating that he did not need the support of the military establishment.

Khan claimed that the government is delaying the elections because it fears his popularity, indicating that he only wants transparent elections, and that doing so is the only solution to all the problems facing the country.

criminal investigation

Police had opened a criminal investigation into the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, who has been pressing for months for early elections.

Khan accused 3 people of orchestrating a plot to assassinate him, but he did not provide evidence for his allegations, which the government and army categorically denied.

Khan began what is known as the long protest march from Lahore to the capital on October 28.