The Inquisitor was presented by The Dust and by Kalypso Media with a first gameplay trailers on the occasion of Gamescom 2023: it is a movie lasting about one minute which includes some in-game sequences.
Set in a 1500 alternativein which Jesus came down from the cross to take revenge on the infidels, The Inquisitor puts us in charge of an inquisitor, Mordimer Madderdin, charged with discovering and punishing heretics.
Unfortunately the video highlights all the limits of a production that appears modest on a technical level, but which could certainly surprise us as regards the investigative mechanics and the narrative sector.
A fascinating story
There is no doubt that the announcement of The Inquisitor has attracted a lot of attention because of the unique story it tellsset as mentioned in an alternative sixteenth century, son of the events that fifteen hundred years earlier led to the birth of an empire.
The hope is that the developers are able to make the most of these assumptions and make them bear fruit in the context of an experience that could have something interesting to say.
