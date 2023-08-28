The Inquisitor was presented by The Dust and by Kalypso Media with a first gameplay trailers on the occasion of Gamescom 2023: it is a movie lasting about one minute which includes some in-game sequences.

Set in a 1500 alternativein which Jesus came down from the cross to take revenge on the infidels, The Inquisitor puts us in charge of an inquisitor, Mordimer Madderdin, charged with discovering and punishing heretics.

Unfortunately the video highlights all the limits of a production that appears modest on a technical level, but which could certainly surprise us as regards the investigative mechanics and the narrative sector.