Four months for a disability request to INPS and still no response. It happens in Rome, but it could happen anywhere, to an over seventy-year-old pensioner who, from the day of the application for a visit to the Social Security Institute, alternates his life between the walker and the wheelchair.

The pathology of Stefano R, a Roman, resident of the Metropolitan area of ​​Rome, is officially “Parkinson’s disease” and since April 11, the day on which he presented the application for the recognition of disability, it has even worsened. While the INPS takes time, the man investigated the initial pathology with new medical tests and discovered that he had a fairly rare disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, characterized by cognitive deterioration. His life has changed in a few months and now he finds himself no longer able to carry out the simplest human activities such as making coffee in complete safety. For the Regional Health System it deserves the exemption from paying for drugs but for the INPS it is not entitled to any of the concessions reserved for those with a reduced and increasingly complicated life expectancy.

For the State he is not a disabled person, for Health yes

The walker initially recommended by the doctor he bought at his own expense, waiting for the doctors and INPS employees, probably dealing with long holidays and Citizenship Income, to forget the paperwork on the desks, he rented a wheelchair that allows you to move around the house and take a few short walks accompanied, but once in the real world, but what INPS ignores, if it decides to go out (always accompanied) it has to fight against architectural barriers and, above all, with the impossibility to use the parking spaces reserved for the disabled because if it is for Health, for the State it is not a disabled person. He is a disabled person waiting for an INPS medical commission, perhaps made up of an orthopedist and an ophthalmologist (with all due respect to these specialists) to certify that his serious neurological disease is such and admit him to the benefits provided for those who have lost self-sufficiency.

“Give me back my contributions”

“I have only one regret – he says – I worked for 35 years in an aerospace multinational and I did it with commitment, diligence and a sense of duty. Everyday. In this country, if 4 months are not enough to process a file, either the welfare state no longer exists, or those who work in the public administration have lost all real reference and are hiding in the safety of a certain salary. On 11 August, I ideally celebrated 4 months of silent waiting, but I am sure that the Institute will let me wait until autumn. I launch a proposal: give me back my contributions paid and deducted from my salary and I’ll manage on my own. This is not a country for the sick, INPS is killing me while I wait”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

