The INPS building and the Benetton super deal with the help of Raggi. The investigation

A palace of Romewhat once was there INPS headquarters in the historic center, came under fire for a particular feature. Panorama tells the background on this story, revealing the details of the maneuvers around this building, transformed by the maison Bulgarians in a luxurious hotelafter being sold by the State to a private fund attended by the family Benetton. The prestigious property was then finished on the market at a much lower price of the estimate. This is the building in Piazza Augusto Imperatore in Campo Marzio. What made it a great deal is the price: 150 million euros for 22 thousand square meters. According to the assessments of the main Roman real estate agencies, however, that building was in June 2020 it was quoted between 187 and 210 million.

A story – continues Panorama – that alerted the Tenants Association and inhabitants of the USB, represented by Angelo Fascetti, who through the lawyer Vincenzo Perticaro presented lawsuit to the Rome Prosecutor's Office, even asking for the seizure of the property. And even though the prosecutor's office asked for it to be dismissed, it emerged strange mechanism through which the property was sold. The INPS headquarters in the historic center of Rome ended up on the market in 2019after waiver of pre-emption of the then Minister of Cultural Heritage of the M5s Bonisoli. And thanks to the change of intended use, decided by the former mayor Raysnow it's a inn. The matter is ongoing an investigationthe Tenants Association will oppose the filing and promises to continue the battle in front of the gup of Rome.

