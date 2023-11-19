Inocenta Peláez did not know how to swim. One morning her doctor recommended that she shake her arms and legs under the water. He explained that exercising the body in a pool is great for the joints, especially for sciatica, the most lanky nerve in the body that, from time to time, caused Peláez some ailments, and that there is no crochet or lentils – his two best chores—let him stop it. At 63 years old, Peláez, a petite, short housewife from Toledo, got up one morning and told her husband Lorenzo and her two children that yes, she was finally going to sign up for a swimming course for beginners at a school. municipal of Madrid. She chose one close to home, the one with the two-story white pavilion with round red columns in the working-class neighborhood of Villaverde Alto. Month by month and, little by little, the course progressed. Until 10:40 on June 14, 2017, when Ella Peláez leaned on a curb to do some last back stretches before finishing the class. Suddenly, her hands suddenly slipped away, as if they had butter. The pool became an immense precipice.

Peláez began to crawl underwater, without armbands and without the colored floats, those that are shaped like giant churros and that are always used for these initial sessions. Alone, he tried to shout the name of Gema, the monitor, at the bottom of the water. He wanted to float above the shallow end of the pool. She tried to find a point of support with her feet or her arms that would propel her upwards. Outside, on the surface, despite being only two meters away from the class group, no classmate noticed her absence. Peláez’s body sank to the bottom of the water. One minute. Two. Three. Four. Until he by himself returned back to the surface face up. It was then that her companions saw her and immediately began to shout:

—Ino, Ino, Ino!!!

Inocenta Peláez was not breathing. She was in cardiorespiratory arrest. Her whitish complexion was practically blue. The instructor grabbed and forcefully pulled her shoulders along with a classmate. They placed her on the ground. They began to give him word of mouth. Other swimmers ran in search of the pavilion doctor, but she was not in her position. The resuscitation maneuver carried out by the instructor and the classmate helped Peláez breathe again for a few minutes, just with the arrival of the emergency services, but it did not last long either. Peláez’s lungs stopped dead a few moments later. She had entered a second cardiorespiratory arrest. She arrived at the 12 de Octubre Hospital with a very fine thread of life. She was immediately admitted to the ICU. Her family still didn’t know anything.

Inocenta Peláez, at her home in Madrid. Mario Bermudo

The municipal swimming course only had Peláez’s telephone number. The only way to contact Lorenzo, her husband, was through Mercedes, a classmate, but Mercedes wasn’t there that day either. She received the news from a municipal worker:

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

—Ino got dizzy in the pool. She notifies her family.

Mercedes immediately called Lorenzo, Peláez’s husband, who was in his taxi, working, driving around Madrid. Already at the 12 de Octubre hospital, Lorenzo finally heard the name of his wife from a doctor after four hours in the waiting room, who offered him a first report without many details:

—We have a very bad 72 hours ahead of us. Crucial.

—Will there be consequences?

— Yes, but we don’t know yet.

Inocenta Peláez remained in a coma for 15 more days. The aftermath was devastating. Since June 14, 2017, she cannot see, she cannot walk normally nor speak: she babbles. Her husband abandoned the taxi weeks after returning home. He now dedicates himself fully to caring for her, whom he met at a dance when he was 16 in La Guardia, a town in Toledo with about 2,000 residents to which they returned every now and then on the weekends. “My life is her,” he says now.

Lorenzo explains that he didn’t know what to do or who to call when he returned with his wife from the hospital. Nobody teaches municipal bureaucracy. He knew that someone had done wrong on that fateful June morning. It is still not explained how it could happen. Advised by his family, he decided to file a claim in a City Hall office on July 31, 2017. Six years later, this file is still not resolved. Peláez’s definitive injuries ended a year after the accident. A neurologist at the 12 de Octubre hospital prepared a very detailed report that says that he suffered hypoxia, an absence of oxygen in the brain for several minutes. Four.

Peláez, blind since then, almost always moves around in a wheelchair, driven by Lorenzo. Lorenzo is practically an extension of her body. She listens. He cooks lentils, her favorite food. The two go together everywhere in Villaverde Alto. She can’t stand being alone at home. She gets overwhelmed, she gets anxious, she fears falling. She has balance problems. She needs Lorenzo 24 hours a day, whom she does not see, but she watches and observes and knows, and whom she also reproaches for some notes, when he tells her story.

Inocenta Peláez and Lorenzo, leaving their door last Wednesday. Mario Bermudo

All this data was presented in the letter that Lorenzo sent to the Madrid City Council six years ago. A worker from the municipal property liability department then asked him for patience, despite having a report that supported Peláez’s version from the Zurich insurance company, which advises the council on these matters. No one has been held responsible since then. No one has asked about her since. Her file is in a drawer, who knows where.

Lorenzo now receives a pension of 1,300 euros per month for retiring early. He called the Madrid law firm Lex Covenant and filed a contentious-administrative appeal on June 8, 2020. For this type of case, and whenever the judicial claim exceeds 15,000 euros, the City Council must request a report from the legal commission of the Community of Madrid.

This document is 22 pages long and includes a forceful paragraph: “There was no action with the required diligence, without the City Council having offered an explanation of the facts that would allow the responsibility of municipal services to be excluded.” The region then assessed the injuries with compensation of 531,912.4 euros for the family. The report from Peláez’s neurologist and expert estimates that the amount should be higher. Justice ruled in favor of Peláez’s family in the first instance. But the City Council and the Zurich insurer have appealed. A municipal spokesperson explains that the legal services believe that “a scrupulous follow-up of the protocol in the event of an accident” was carried out. Zurich has not responded to this newspaper.

During these six years, Lorenzo already needs another person to take Peláez up and down the stairs of his second floor in Villaverde Alto. The neighbors of the block tried to put an elevator in the building to help her, but it is impossible because she does not enter. If they finally collect the compensation, the couple wants to move out of the house they bought with their first savings, where their children grew up. They wouldn’t mind living in a basement.

The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid planned to issue a ruling on October 25. However, a few days before that date it sent a notification to the parties. At the request of the Zurich insurance company, which advises the Madrid City Council in these cases, the court considers the testimony of the two neurological experts necessary, despite having rejected it on two occasions as it was considered unnecessary.

The insurer says that the origin of Inocenta Peláez’s drowning is due to an epileptic attack. In this woman’s medical history, however, there is none. The family trusts in justice, which will be pronounced, in theory, at the beginning of 2024. Six years after that June morning, the couple believes that this is the end of a new beginning. “I just wanted to be well,” Peláez stammers, helped by Lorenzo. “I just want them to make my daily life easier.” Since June 14, 2017, she has not bathed in a pool again. She, too, has not been to the municipal school next to her house again. Spraying her hair with shampoo makes him panic in the shower. She is afraid of water.

Inocenta Peláez’s wheelchair, in the doorway of her house. Mario Bermudo

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_