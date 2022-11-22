The writer is a great fan ofHP Lovecraft literary. The pen that, through a horror made of sensations, follies and folklore, has managed to paint a whole mythology of the indefinite. A pantheon of mysterious inconceivable beings, of sentient masses from distant spaces, of realities that even if only touched upon could drive the most righteous man on earth crazy. Lovecraft’s great ability lies in the contrast between the detail of the descriptions, places and folklore surrounding esoteric cults and a literal inability to describe the object of those cults themselves, the entities that have been moving in the dark for centuries. Because Lovecraft had understood better than anyone (perhaps only Edgar Allen Poe before him) how much the mind is frightened by that shadowy area of ​​seeing/not seeing, in which the forms merge with the dark, the muffled sounds seem to come from other spaces and the grotesque becomes a canon for the representation of the forms and anatomies.

The Japanese have understood this very well, many mangakas before Gou Tanabe (like Umezz and Junji Ito) had already shown that they fully understood the Lovecraftian lesson: their stories play with disgusting corporal elements associated with an additional element that always remains undefined and mobile, often linked to madness, to something that cannot be told. And so we understand how horror narration is a narration full of holes and shortcomings. Intentional and well-conceived shortcomings. With The Innsmouth Mask (last of a now iconic series of Lovecraftian adaptations) we are faced with a perfect modern portrayal of Lovecraft’s talefaithful in the narration and excellently adapted from a graphic point of view. Gou Tanabemaster of contrasts and chiaroscuro, it really manages to bring those undefined forms to life and to those horrors that populate the world’s horrific imagination. His adaptation operation is proof of great study and dedication, an ambitious project that attempted to bring the classic tales of the master of Providence to the pages of a comic. An operation not so much original (of Lovecraft on comics it has been talked about and even too much) as beautifully crafted, evocative and incredibly scary.

Original title: Inusumausu no Kage インスマウスの影

Italian title: The Innsmouth Mask

Japanese release: September 1, 2010

Italian release: September 14, 2022

Number of Volumes: 2

Publishing house: J-POP Manga



Genre: folk horror, cosmic horror

Drawings: Gou Tanabe

History: Howard Philip Lovecraft

Format: Paperback with dust jacket

We have reviewed The Innsmouth Mask via print PDF provided to us by J-POP Manga.

Innsmouth, the forbidden city

The story tells of a young man who is making a journey in the corrupt and dark Providence. His intent is to achieve Arkham for study his family tree, understand its origins, a journey to discover one’s roots. Before you get to Arkham will indeed have to stop in Innsmouth, a mysterious ruined port city which knew great wealth decades earlier and whose inexorable collapse occurred in total shadow.

The town is famous for the peculiar physiognomy of its inhabitants, the Innsmouth mask precisely, a degenerative disease that makes men’s skin and features resemble those of fish. In Innsmouth also wafts a mysterious esoteric cult that everyone seems to be afraid of, a cult that seems to have a rock off the coast of the port town as its object of worship: the rock of the devila mysterious place that hides something extremely diabolical.

The curiosity of our protagonist will soon lead him to poke his nose into the secrets of the town. From the very first moments he makes his encounter with Zadok Allenan old drunkard who roams the city and in fact tells aberrant details about that cult, amidst the ravings of alcohol babbles terrifying things about the monstrous inhabitants of that city and claims that the rock of the devil is a door that leads to hell.

The rumors, the incomplete stories, what is hidden in the dark alleys of the city, all elements that go to poison the reasoning of the protagonista bath of madness that will lead him to discover terrible secrets and terrifying facts that a normal human being shouldn’t witness.

An aberrant horror, bodily and unspeakable

The whole horrific structure of the story is based on rumors, on folk tales and on the indefiniteness of the oral that changes shape from mouth to mouth. This helps to fuel the mystery, the disturbing elements emerge like rivers in flood but there are never the right words to define them, the same people who witnessed those events have gone crazy or are totally in the dark. The indefinite takes hold, becomes the protagonist of the story, together with a bodily horror related to blood, genetics and to the hereditary development of a disease which indeed seems to transform men in body and mind.

Another fundamental theme is represented by madness, a madness understood as a shadow of reason, a madness that is actually knowledge, or rather, is a natural reaction to the unfathomable truths of the universe and the laws that govern the cosmos. Whoever knows more is not at an advantage, he has only taken a few steps forward on the road that leads him to villainy. For this reason the truth remains hidden in the shadows, because the truth belongs to those who only know how to surrender their reason to chaos.

The horror that emerges is a bodily horror, associated with disgust, a shapeless horror that has its roots in the dark, in the depths of the sea, a horror that infects the sensations, giving the sense of smell, sight and hearing the ability to perceive other presences, other colours, other sounds.

How to represent the unrepresentable

At this point you will rightly wonder how Gou Tanabe was able to represent this indefinite that carries the narrative? In fact, Tanabe’s enormous talent has found solutions which, just like Lovecraft’s prose, they alternate pages with mannerist detail and panels that masterfully play with black, dark and gloom which establishes an extremely evocative game of peek-a-boo.

The environments are oppressive, the stench and rot of Innsmouth emerges through splash pages that depict a town that seems to have been slowly consumed by a virus that also affects inorganic matter. The settings take on a motionless charm, ancient and rotten in essence.

The inhabitants of the city themselves seem to be represented without movement, with a simple but evocative physiognomy: stares and wide open directed towards the eyes of the readers. Some close-ups dig into you and then leave you with an unfillable void. The same goes for Innsmouth jewels, one of the key elements of the whole story, the design of those fetishes is extremely detailed, a grotesque baroque to make your skin crawl.

The visual storytelling itself is hyper effective, the regular paneling opens up and gains momentum thanks to a notable amount of overpowering, well-scripted, and compelling splash pages and depictions. A visual narrative totally in line with one of the least dialogical writers of all time. Lovecraft’s stories are in fact famous for the almost total absence of dialogue.

The Italian adaptation

Lovecraft is a difficult writer, his refined vocabulary taken from nineteenth-century literature, his extremely detailed prose and his obsession with details are an element that makes comic adaptation difficult. However, the story, full of captions that retrace the events through an external narration and the almost total absence of dialogues (especially in the second volume) is not at all weighed down. The story proceeds clear and well paced, the captions are well calibrated and are almost never heavy and the visual gently accompanies the protagonist’s words on his journey towards total madness.

The result is a product with a high level of readability, flowing and decidedly pleasant, without however renouncing a linguistic register of a certain level, an extremely detailed narration and an introspective ability that allows a very strong identification.

Who would we recommend The Innsmouth Masque to?

We recommend the box set of The Mask of Innsmouth to all lovers of the Providence master, to those who want to relive the horrors in a key, in my opinion, decidedly faithful in tone, imagery and narrative path. For those who love Lovecraft and his cosmic horrors and why not, also for body horror fans in general. In short, to those who want to spend two hours reading with their eyes and mouth wide open waiting to see something in the dark that makes them scream at the top of their lungs.

Crazy environments

Extremely compelling storytelling

A great bath of nostalgia for Lovecraft fans Not having a single flaw (you’re joking of course, but here it really borders on perfection)