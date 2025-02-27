The Community of Madrid has completed the installation of the last defibrillator in the Metro network, consolidating it as One of the most cardioprotegid transport in Europe. With a total of 316 devices distributed in stations and work centers, these devices have allowed 80% of the passengers to need them alive.

The last team has been placed in the Manoteras station (line 4) and has been attended by the Minister of Housing and Local Administration, David Pérez. During the act, Pérez has highlighted the importance of this measure: “The installation of defibrillators throughout the suburban has a clear objective: saving lives. Its immediate use before a cardiorespiratory arrest improves the possibilities of survival and reduces sequelae,” he said.

A system above the regulations

Legislation requires presence of defibrillators in stations with more than 5,000 daily travelersbut Metro de Madrid has gone further, installing them throughout its network. Since 2017, when the deployment of these equipment began, they have been used 25 times. In 20 of those cases a heart incidence was confirmed and, in 12 of them, the rapid performance allowed to transfer those affected by a hospital.

Who can use it?

The use of defibrillators Health personnel are not restricted. Any worker can use them after contacting 112, since these devices are permanently connected to the emergency service.

The importance of rapid intervention

Cardiovascular diseases are the main cause of death in the western world, and among them stands out sudden cardiac death. Most of these episodes occur outside the hospital environmentwhich makes crucial the availability of defibrillators in places of great influx.

The process to attend a cardiorespiratory arrest is based on the so -called survival chain, which includes four key steps:

Recognition of the situation and immediate warning to emergencies.

Start of basic resuscitation maneuvers.

Early use of the defibrillator.

Advanced attention by health services.

Technological advances have allowed automated external defibrillators (DEA) to be increasingly accessible and easy to use, becoming a fundamental tool to save lives.