The press conference of the sixth edition of the Innovation Oscars – ANGI Award 2023 was held within the splendid setting of the Europe Experience of the European Parliament. The President Gabriele Ferrieri of ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators, who thus commented: “We are pleased with the important participation of institutions, businesses and young people for this unmissable event which highlighted the guidelines of the innovation Oscar ceremony which will take place on 6 December at the Temple of Vibia Sabina and Adriano. Special thanks to the Director Carlo Corazza of the European Parliament, to Alessandro Morelli Undersecretary of the Presidency of the Council but above all to the extraordinary Beatrice Venezi, conductor and our testimonial who received the Innovation Leader Award, to highlight the importance of promoting the female empowerment but above all the diffusion of Italian culture for which Beatrice represents a wonderful example for our country”.

The ANGI Award aims to give meritocratic recognition to the dream team of Italian innovation which on the occasion of the celebrations on 6 December will also see the presence of some of the most important Italian and European institutions, as well as important Italian and international companies with a view to open innovation.

The occasion of the press conference was also favorable for ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators to launch an appeal to the institutions, both the Meloni government and the European Union, with the aim of putting the innovation and digital transformation to support future generations and at the same time develop the country’s ecosystem for economic and social progress in the name of sustainability.

The key moment was the award ceremony and the speech by the conductor and musician Beatrice Venezi, consultant to the Ministry of Culture and already mentioned among the most influential ForbesU30 in Italy.

The data from the Angi Ricerche Observatory in collaboration with Lab21.01 was also presented in preview by the director of the ANGI scientific committee, prof. Roberto Baldassari. The general director of ANGI Francesco Paolo Russo then highlighted the great progress towards 2023. The declarations and interventions of the stakeholders alongside ANGI were also important and detailed, including the delegates of the National Research Council, Bayer Farmaceutica, Carrefour Italia, Building Heritage, Errebian, Cottorella and Unimarconi. All the others will then be protagonists again during the awards ceremony on 6 December, including A2A, Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center, META; Team System, Edenred, Swag, Marzullo and Ciù Ciù.