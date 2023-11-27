Reward the best innovators in the country by structuring a dream team of Italian innovation, putting the theme of digital transformation, future generations and new technologies at the center. This and much more is the meaning of the Innovation Oscars – Angi Award 2023 organized by the National Association of Young Innovators and now in its sixth edition, promoted and sponsored by the most important Italian and European institutions. The aim is to put the meritocracy of young Italian innovators at the center by supporting those projects that have stood out for their research and degree of innovation, enhancing excellence, talents and Made in Italy.

This sixth edition of the Innovation Oscars will be presented in a dedicated press conference tomorrow 28 November from 9.00 to 12.00 in the prestigious setting of the Europe Experience of the European Parliament in Rome with all the supporting partners from the world of institutions, companies and of the mass media to highlight but above all illustrate the main themes of this new edition, the categories of winners among innovative startups and SMEs, including the preview of the data from the Observatory on the ecological and digital transition promoted by Angi Ricerche in collaboration with Lab21.01 . At the center of the press conference was the important presence of the testimonial of the 2023 Angi Award – this year’s Innovation Oscar, Beatrice Venezi, an award-winning musician and conductor already mentioned among the most influential Forbes under 30 in Italy.

Bringing the voice of the institutions during the press conference will be the Director of the European Parliament Offices in Italy Carlo Corazza, the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council Alessandro Morelli and the first technologist of the National Research Council Giampiero Ruggiero. The other interventions planned are also important, including: Roberto Baldassari Director of the ANGI Scientific Committee and General Director of Lab21.01, Adelina Chiara Balsamo ANGI Presidential Council and Managing Partner of Lab21.01, Francesco Paolo Russo General Director of ANGI, Francesco Zaccariello Delegate ANGI Manager for the development of Southern Italy, Giulia Omodeo Zorini Corporate Communications Bayer Italia, Davide Destro Innovation Lead – eCommerce Product & Tech Manager – Carrefour Italia, Claudia Pollio Head of Public Affairs and Institutional Relations at TeamSystem, Cinzia Romanelli CEO Building Heritage Forbes Global Properties , Arturo Lavalle Director of Research & Development and International Area of ​​Unimarconi, Francesca Rese Head of Institutional Relations Errebian Spa, Matilde Eloisa Pitorri CEO Antiche Fonti di Cottorella SpA