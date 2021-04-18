A team of researchers at the University of Saarland in Germany has created an innovatively designed surveillance camera that takes the shape of an eye

Humanity, with the purpose of stirring up controversy about the role of modern surveillance technologies in our lives

Daily.

The team of researchers unveiled the prototype of the new camera called “i-cam”, which not only looks like the human eye, but also mimics eye movements in a realistic way.

“The goal of this project is not to develop a better design for surveillance cameras, but to spark discussion or draw attention to the fact that we are surrounded,” TechExplore, a technology specialist, quoted researcher Mark Taiser as saying.

With monitoring devices throughout the day, which raises questions about the effect of this phenomenon on humans. “

The new i-cam behaves like the human eye, including the spontaneous movements of the real eye, as it blinks and raises its eyebrow. Computer science researcher Marion Koleh says the design

The camera in the form of a human eye can send non-linguistic signals through facial expressions, which opens the way for a new level of interaction with electronic devices that did not exist before. “

Researcher Juergen Stimmel, who is one of the participants in the development of the new camera, explained that “this research is part of a large project that is being implemented with funding from the European Union and is called” Inter Active Skin “.

Creating user interfaces for electronic devices with human specifications that can help improve human-computer interaction.

The study team says that the surveillance cameras at the present time have become a threat to privacy, and that the new camera “i-cam” sheds light on this concept as it plays the role of an observer by shining its eyes on pedestrians.

“The new camera applications are imaginative, and their goal is to encourage humans to think about how to interact with electronic devices, now and in the future,” said researcher Mark Tayser.