This Saturday April Fool’s Day was celebrated in Spain and although we are almost in 2025, there are still media outlets that they spend innocent things, that is, fake news with supposed humor.

The news of Antenna 3 Television They have not been able to resist the temptation of playing a joke on their viewers and to do so they have had the collaboration of a top-level politician: Emiliano García-Page.

Matías Prats and Mónica Carrillo have said that “in a surprising statement that has generated an intense debate”, the president of Castilla-La Mancha launches an initiative: that Toledo is the capital of Spain.

According to the presenters, García-Page has done it “appealing to historical reasons and geographical centrality” and because Toledo “has all the credentials to assume the role that Madrid has held for more than four centuries.”

To give more credibility to the supposedly funny prank, they have had the collaboration of García-Page himself, who recorded a video from his office saying: “We will not stop insisting that Toledo be the capital of Spain.”

“Sincerely, It has all the conditions. Even though Madrid is one of the most wonderful cities in Europe,” Page added.

At the end of the news, Prats and Carrillo revealed that it was a fool’s errand: “García-Page was willing to say that the famous chotis was initially Toledo, Toledo, Toledo”, said the veteran journalist.

Subsequently, Page said that “in Toledo we are very proud of Madrid” and added that the people of Toledo, like “all Spaniards”, feel “comfortable and represented” with the capital of Madrid, and then wished everyone a happy holiday season. “from the capital of the empire, but having the capital of Spain in mind, which is and will continue to be Madrid”.