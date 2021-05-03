It is difficult to review a series in which each chapter, in millennial language, is a WTF !!! The first chapter is not understood. The second yes. Or not. Again, WTF! The third opens another path. At the seventh we do not know if we are liking it or we simply want to understand it. The eighth, and its last script twist, is already an unnecessary epilogue. Some will endure. Others, to the four chapters, will get off so as not to be accomplices of an apparent nonsense. We declare ourselves of the first group. ‘The innocent’ it is perfect for a marathon. Eight hours, one per chapter.

Before continuing. Doubt. From the moment that Mario Casas Has he received a Goya? Can’t you say that he is a bad actor? Anyone has a moment of grace. Of course, that advent did not come in ‘The innocent’. No one denies that a more egregious interpretation is possible, although let me doubt it. Fortunately, and although he is the first to appear in the credits, the key character in the plot and the promotional campaign has been thrown on his back, he is not the one with the most minutes on screen. Thanks. Mario Casas works when he has a director of actors, who guides him and does not let him do it. Álex de la Iglesia, for example. On the other side is Alexandra Jimenez. An all-rounder, capable of successfully pulling off any character, be it comic or dramatic. And even so, and despite his schedule full of projects, he does not finish having the star he deserves. The rest of the cast, Aura Garrido, Gonzalo de castro, Juana acosta, Jose Coronado or Susi sanchez, bright, as always.

To the mess. What is this about? Very briefly because it is difficult to center the plot without revealing any spoilers. So we will tell the starting point, which will not necessarily be the series from the second episode onwards. ‘El Inocente’ starts more or less when Mateo (Mario Casas) He is rebuilding his life after spending nine years in jail for killing a boy while interceding in a fight outside a nightclub. Already on the street, he looks for a house with Olivia (Aura Garrido) next to which he is expecting a child. Olivia receives a call. He is absent for a few days. Mateo can’t find her, nothing fits. He begins to receive suspicious messages from a man with images of his wife in a hotel, and from her phone. The role of all the other actresses and actors, who will end up being the true protagonists, just starts in the first episode and we will have to wait. Yes it is possible to advance that Alexandra Jiménez is a police inspector; Gonzalo de Castro, the father of the boy killed in the fight, Susi Sánchez, a nun in charge of a children’s home, and Juana Acosta… it is better not to give any clues.

Three frames of ‘The innocent’.

If you think that the plot of ‘The Innocent’ is unnecessarily convoluted, blame Harlan Coben, author of the novel on which it is based. Oriol Paulo, director, creator and screenwriter (along with Jordi Vallejo and Guillem Clua) solves the ballot very well. If that came to us with the label ‘made in the USA’, it would be saying that “vibrant” or “psychological thriller” or I don’t know how many more topics. Well, this is too and has the ‘made in Spain’ label. It is not an intense series but it gives what it offers: good entertainment, that we are so overflowing with that despite the huge number of premieres and platforms. There will even be those who, reached chapters 5 or 6 (who knows what it was if you see the eight almost at once!), Will want to see him a complaint episode. Let’s not overdo it either! Although, come on, we buy octopus as a pet!

If we ignore the diction of Mario Casas or his monochrome face, a great bet for the days when you have to return home with a curfew and without leaving your province. Because later, it will be seen.

‘The innocent is available on Netflix.