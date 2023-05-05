The Dubai Criminal Court acquitted an employee of the charge of stealing two devices belonging to the company in which he works, and assaulting his colleague, because it was not satisfied with the validity of the evidence presented in the case.

According to the indictment against the employee, he entered the victim’s room, stole two manual drilling rigs, and when he tried to stop him, he assaulted him with a strong punch, after which he fell to the ground.

The victim said in the record of inference and the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he was present alone in the company’s residence, and the accused entered the room in which he lives, and took two drilling rigs worth 2,666 dirhams, and asked him about the reason, so he told him that the owner of the company was the one who asked him to take them.

He added that he took the initiative to contact the owner of the company to confirm it, and he told him that he did not allow the accused to take the two devices, so he tried to stop him, but he beat him, so he fell to the ground, and the accused fled.

The agent of the owner of the company stated that the accused had been working for the company for two years, came to the workplace, tried to steal two drilling rigs, and assaulted a worker who tried to prevent him.

The victim worker submitted a medical report, which stated that there was a visible injury in his chest that was a bruise, while the accused denied the incident completely, stating that he was not guilty and had nothing to do with the crime of theft or assault on the victim, and that the accusation was malicious.

In the merits of the ruling, the court stated that there is no evidence in the papers that the accused committed the coercive theft, which was claimed by the whistleblower and the victim.

And it stated that their statements were sent, and they did not establish evidence for them, and they were not supported in the papers except for the medical Easter form, dated two days after the incident, and therefore the court is not reassured about the validity of this form, just as it is not conceivable rationally or logically for the company to store its construction tools. Or digging in the workers’ bedrooms.

The court confirmed that, in light of its skepticism about the veracity of the incident as stated in their statements, and its lack of confidence in the validity of the evidence presented by the accusing authority, it acquitted the accused.