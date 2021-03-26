Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation ruled to cancel the appeals ruling in the case of giving a check worth 290 million and 343 thousand dirhams without a fee for fulfillment, and the judgment once again acquitted the accused of what was attributed to him, because the check, the subject of the accusation, bears two different dates, and thus lost its components as a fulfillment tool.

The circumstances of the case revolve around the Public Prosecution attribution of the accused to the charge of giving a check in bad faith amounting to 290 million 343 thousand and 40 dirhams to a contracting company drawn on the investment bank that does not have a standing, sufficient and withdrawable payment, to demand his trial in accordance with the Federal Penal Code and the Commercial Transactions Law.

She explained that when that was and it was decided that the nature of the check as a fulfillment instrument requires that the date of drawing be the same as the date of fulfillment, meaning that it is due to be paid as soon as it is viewed regardless of when it was issued, and if the paper bears two dates, it has lost its components as a fulfillment instrument that runs the course of money and overturned To a credit instrument, thus it came out of the scope of application of Article 401 of the Federal Penal Code, which gives protection to the check in the meaning of it legally defined.

Fulfillment tool

The court made it clear that when it was proven that the check, the subject of the accusation, had two different dates, then it lost its components as a payment instrument.

She explained that if the appealed ruling contravenes this consideration and decides to convict the accused in order to issue a check without balance, even though the check carries two different dates, then he has made a mistake in applying the law, which is defective and requires the appeals against the appealed judgment, and in view of the aforementioned, the court decided to cancel the appeals judgment in absentia And the judiciary of innocence of the accused is attributed to him.