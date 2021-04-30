The Sharjah Criminal Court acquitted two defendants (a woman and a man), who have the nationality of an Asian country, from the charge of bringing 2.5 kilograms of narcotic crystal for the purpose of trafficking, and ordered the confiscation of the seized items.

The details of the case refer to a report received by the Anti-Narcotics Department in Sharjah stating the existence of a suspicious bag in an industrial area in Sharjah, and based on this information the bag was found and searched, containing 2.5 kilograms of narcotic crystal substance, and by investigation and investigation, the two persons carrying the bag were reached And they threw it and got rid of it.

The Public Prosecution referred the defendants to the court to look into the case, and the two defendants denied the charges against them, and the defendant said before the court: “I did not know the contents of the bag. However, when the second accused received the bag, he did not find anything in it, and he threw it, and at that point the bag did not contain any narcotic substances and it was empty.

The second defendant denied the charges against him, saying: “I actually received the bag and it did not contain any narcotic substances or prohibited substances,” pointing out that the bag was not seized in his hand, but was in the street.

The court ruled the innocence of the defendants because they had no connection with the seized items, due to their lack of knowledge of the contents of the bag and its seizure in the region, and the defendants had no connection with the seizures.





