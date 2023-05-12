María Galiana takes the title for her most personal recital from the famous poem by Antonio Machado ‘I am dreaming roads’. Like the Andalusian author, she also evokes what was lost and what she wants to recover in her latest show. This Saturday, at the Teatro Vico de Jumilla, she recreates a path through some of the most striking poems in the Spanish language that have marked her vital trajectory. The popular actress gives voice to the texts that she herself has selected and exposes them on stage, accompanied by musical pieces chosen and performed by the well-known baritone Luis Santana and maestro José Manuel Cuenca on piano.

This project is the culmination of a personal desire of the artist to interpret a selection of texts that do not have a common denominator, but do highlight feelings shared between the authors and the interpreter. Galiana agrees with all of them because of the emotional involvement that she puts into the show. The program includes writings by classics of literature in Spanish: Antonio Machado, Rafael Alberti, Joaquín Dicenta, Alejandro Casona, León Felipe, Federico García Lorca, Miguel de Cervantes, Fray Luis de León, Marqués de Santillana, Lope de Vega, Almafuerte, Juan Ramón Jiménez, José Martí and Mario Benedetti.

When

Saturday, at 8:30 p.m.

Where

Vico Theater, Jumilla.

How much

Entry: 6, 8 and 10 euros.

Through her compositions, Galiana composes an interior journey that is transformed into verse and music and that speaks of the emotions of a lifetime. That of the Sevillian actress took a turn in the year 2000, when she stopped working as a teacher to act in front of the cameras in the award-winning film ‘Solas’, although previously she already combined her work as a teacher with theater and cinema. From that job she went on to become Herminia, one of the most beloved characters for the audience in the television classic ‘Tell me how it happened’. Her artistic career has gone through the cinema at the hands of renowned directors –José Luis García, Fernando Trueba or José Luis Cuerda, among others– and the theater, interpreting great classics. All of this has earned her awards such as the Goya for best supporting actress and medals such as the one from Andalusia, her native community, and the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts.

The slow and calm voice of this 87-year-old woman with an entire artistic life behind her promises to dazzle and excite the Jumillano public, reaching the depths of being. Her “naked soul” is what Luis Santana stands out for, the baritone from Zamora who puts his experience and musical sensibility at Galiana’s service. After performing in the most important Spanish theaters and in numerous European cities with innumerable concerts, the singer is committed to putting his musical touch to the inner world of ‘Cuéntame’s grandmother’.