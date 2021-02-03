Studio Fizbin, the developer behind acclaimed point-and-click adventure series The Inner World, has set an 18th March release date for its striking “narrative puzzle platformer” Minute of Islands, which is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, Mac, and PC.

Minute of Islands charts the adventures of a young engineer named Mo as she attempts to save the archipelago of her home, once inhabited by a race of giants, from encroaching disaster.

“Otherworldly but vital machines, festering in the underbellies of the islands themselves, must be kept going or an almost forgotten threat will swallow all,” explains Minute of Islands’ Steam page. “Mo vows to restore the hidden engines in time, but is this truly what she needs?”.

Minute of Islands – Release Date Announcement Trailer.

The ensuing journey takes Mo across a procession of beautifully distinct islands, meeting new characters and uncovering forgotten secrets along the way, with Fizbin promising an “emotional poetic story” that blends exploration, platforming, and environmental puzzling – and it all looks absolutely wonderful, as you can see in the trailer above.

Minute of Islands will be playable on Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S when it arrives on 18th March, and it’ll be available on PC and Mac via Steam and GOG. Additionally, those curious to learn more can download and play a demo as part of Steam’s latest Game Festival event, which runs from today until 9th ​​February.