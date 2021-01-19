The Samsung Galaxy S21 are the great reference in the segment of smart phones in the beginning of 2021. They are available to reserve in the Samsung web portal and in the retail channel in its three versions (S21 5G, Plus and Ultra), with a launch promotion that offers free Buds Live headphones, Buds Pro or SmartTags, as well as discounts for delivery of old phones with Samsung Renove and other benefits such as free shipping and financing.

It has become a tradition that immediately after the announcement of a smartphone with maximum circulation, specialized media carry out a complete disassembly of its components. Even before the effective launch as is the case. It is used to know the internal news that does not reach the general public and to make a “Repairability index” of its components.

iFixit It is a true reference in this field, but there are others. PBKReviews It brings us a video to the “insides” of the base model Samsung Galaxy S21 5G. This variant offers a plastic back and the opening process remains typical, using a heat tool to soften the adhesive and then open it.

An interesting change in this model is the addition of foam balls to the stereo speaker system that helps increase its volume and spaciousness. Samsung is also using a multilayer board to maximize internal space.

The series debuts an important component for the cooling solution. It is a layer of 3D graphite that was already used in the Note 20 and is intended to improve the Powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset cooling which includes the analyzed model. We do not know if it is also included in the Exynos 2100 that is used for Europe because in the Note 20 they were different.

Otherwise, the analysis gives a score of 7.5 out of 10 in the repairability index. Most of the components are “easy” to access, always talking about common repairs and specialists or users accustomed to this type of repairs and who have the right tools. For example, the battery, a component that will one day have to be replaced, is relatively easy to access.

We will wait to see the results of the iFixit tests. Interesting for technicians or advanced users who like electronics and the “guts” of smartphones, increasingly advanced miniature computers. A typical user does not have to worry about this matter as the company offers two years full warranty and great technical service. The Samsung Galaxy S21 will be available at the end of the month and can already be reserved with the launch promotions discussed above.