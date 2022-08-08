Sara Ben Salha was arrested and placed in solitary confinement in front of Alessia Pifferi: the 20-year-old wanted to tell their confidences

Sara Ben Salha is a 20-year-old girl arrested for luring Akrem Ben Haj under the guise of a date, but was later attacked by Simba La Rue and his gang in revenge.

The 20-year-old spent several days in the Milan prison, in her own cell in front of Alessia Pifferithe 37-year-old mother who left little Diana to die of starvation.

Now, Sara Ben Salha is under house arrest and wanted to release a ‘interview to The Republicto describe the woman everyone is talking about today and towards whom public fury is really a lot.

Both in the isolation zone, facing each other, they talked to each other and they are trust. The 20-year-old said that Pifferi is well aware of her faults and what she has done with her makes her suffer a lot. All day she cries and stares at the ceiling: “She is not a monster and she is alone in the world, her family has turned their backs on her, her partner has disappeared, the tall inmates hate her.” Sara Ben Salha felt tenderness and pain for Alessia Pifferi and for this he promised her that he will write to her.

The allegations against Sara Ben Salha

In the same interview with The Republicthe inmate later admitted his faults as regards the offense for which she was accused: “I was bait for that boy, I admit it and I apologize. I didn’t expect they would stab him, I thought they just wanted to scare him. I was naive to trust their word ”.

He is not the first person to show closeness and solidarity to Alessia Pifferi. Her attorney received several letters written by people who want to help the mother of the child who died of starvation. People who have understood that the 37-year-old is alone, her family no longer wants to have anything to do with her after what she did to little Diana. And her partner, from the day of his arrest, has gone untraceable. The Pifferi always has lied to all of them and left a girl of only 18 months to die to live her life as a “free woman”.