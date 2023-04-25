Half of the children born in Syria in the last 12 years have not received all the vaccines in the basic immunization schedule. The chances of a child living in the north of the country are further diminished; she will never get the pneumonia and diarrhea shots. These vaccines are not part of the public calendar and their price in the private market is unaffordable for families affected by the conflict. If the child lives in a displacement camp or has had to flee with his family from one camp to another escaping the bombs, it is likely that she is part of that group called zero dose or zero dose children.

And this is not just happening in Syria. More than 18 million children received no vaccine in 2021, no dose, nothing. Zero dose children increased by five million in 2021, 37%, compared to 2019. This is a figure never seen since 2005. Vaccination levels fell in more than a hundred countries, causing an increase in measles outbreaks , diphtheria or poliomyelitis

The historic decline in childhood vaccination due to the effects of the covid-19 pandemic has put many more children at risk of also contracting other vaccine-preventable diseases such as pneumonia and diarrhoea. We have lost over a decade of progress in just three years.

Low- and middle-income countries experienced a larger setback than higher-income countries. Gavi, the Global Alliance for Vaccines, has been providing doses and support to low- and middle-income countries since 2000. Gavi itself estimates that there are 12.5 million children who have not received a single basic vaccine in the countries eligible for the initiative. Six out of 10 zero-dose children live in a dozen countries. Half of them (Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia and Nigeria) will participate in the II World Forum on Childhood Pneumoniawhich will be held in Madrid on April 26 and 27.

Pneumonia and diarrhea together are responsible for 23% of all child deaths in the world among children under five years of age. They disproportionately affect poor and marginalized children who often live in fragile or humanitarian contexts, and face multiple risks such as food insecurity and lack of access to quality healthcare, clean water and sanitation. These two vaccines are the key to driving significant reductions in infant mortality. Prevention is essential, since, for example, only 18% of children with symptoms of pneumonia receive treatment.

Statistics is an essential science to define public health problems, but it is too cold to convey the pain of each child death

Let us take as an example a country present at the Madrid Forum: Somalia. It houses 288,000 zero-dose children, it needs to reduce the infant mortality rate of children under five from 119 to 25 (almost 500%) to achieve number 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, a goal that, let’s not forget, represents lives. With the introduction of the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and rotavirus alone (which protect against pneumonia and diarrhoea) Somalia can prevent 35,000 child deaths by 2030. The example of this country in protracted conflict is not unique. These vaccines can prevent the loss of 40,000 lives in Chad in the same period, 16,000 in South Sudan or 12,000 in Guinea.

You will forgive me for the profusion of figures. Statistics is an essential science to define public health problems, but it is too cold to transmit the pain of each child death. However, the magnitude of the numbers should shock us and mobilize us to save each one of these lives. Each preventable child death is not only a failure of the immunization system, it is also an injustice that violates the most basic right of children: the right to protection. We need a global push to reach the millions of children left behind in the hardest years of the pandemic. But also for those who lost their chance before 2020 due to conflicts and other humanitarian crises.

We need the Vaccine Alliance to remove the co-financing requirement for immunizations for countries with fragile health systems or in humanitarian crises

The lost three-year period means that many of these zero-dose children are already over one year of age. Therefore, the combination of efforts has to focus on reaching children up to at least five years of age.

To do this, Gavi must make its policy more flexible to allow countries to vaccinate more zero-dose or underimmunized children. Gavi generally provides vaccines at a reduced price on a co-pay basis in low- and middle-income countries until the child is one year old. Changing the policy to vaccinate children up to five years of age (in line with WHO recommendations) is especially critical in countries in humanitarian crisis, where there are large pockets of zero-dose boys and girls.

In addition, we need Gavi to remove the co-financing requirement for countries with fragile health systems or in humanitarian crises. This is especially important in states experiencing complex crises, with large pockets of children who have never received a vaccine in their lifetime.

If the global support structure for vaccination programs is not capable of adapting to the needs of countries with health systems most weakened by these crises, efforts to bring children back to zero doses will continue to exclude those who need it most, the most vulnerable. All children have the right to protection, regardless of their age and where they live. Any other criteria contributes to maintaining the injustice of preventable child deaths. Zero dose children deserve more.

Miriam Alia is responsible for Vaccination and Epidemic Response at Doctors Without Borders.

