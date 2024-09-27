Newcastle (dpa)

There are many doubts about the participation of Alexander Isak, the Newcastle striker, in the team’s match against its guest Manchester City on Saturday in the English Premier League, as he suffers from a broken toe. Coach Eddie Howe revealed that the Swedish international participated in the team’s 3-1 loss to Fulham, after a painkiller injection, but he did not train this week with his teammates.

Howe added in his statements reported by the British news agency, PA Media: It will be uncertain about his participation. He has undergone many examinations and tests. The injury has been diagnosed well, and there are no problems looming on the horizon regarding that.

The Newcastle coach explained: It looks worse than we expected, but he suffers a fracture in his toe, but that injury can be dealt with and played with provided he can withstand the levels of pain, and that will not have any long-term risks.

He continued: He received an injection to numb the toe last week, and it was fine until the injection wore off. Let’s see how today will be.

Isaac, 25, suffered an injury during Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton, as he was substituted in the first half, during the match that was held on September 15.

Howe said: “He trained last week before the Fulham game last Friday, and he had an injection in his toe to play. He felt fine, but then he started to feel pain in his toe in the last five to 10 minutes of that game.

The Newcastle coach concluded his speech by saying: Things were difficult after the match, and he was not in good condition at the beginning of the week, so he has not trained yet, which makes us have to wait, in order to make a decision again about whether he will train today or miss the match.