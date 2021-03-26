Sydney (Reuters)

Former Olympic walking champion Jared Talent announced his retirement, after an injury prevented the Australian contestant from qualifying for the Olympics in Tokyo for the fourth time, and the 36-year-old, who won the gold medal in the 50-kilometer race in 2012 and silver in Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016, finished His career, which is the most medal winner among the men of the Australian Athletics national team in the Olympics.

“I planned that Tokyo would be the end of the rally, but I had several problems due to a hamstring injury, and my final preparation for the 50-kilometer race in the Australian Championship stopped,” Talent said. “Unfortunately, it was my last chance to qualify for Tokyo, so I feel mixed feelings, and I’m announcing my retirement.” .

Talent crossed the finish line in second place in the 2012 London Olympics, but it was announced in 2016 that he had won the gold, after the results of three competitors from Russia were canceled, including Sergey Kidyabkin, who won the gold due to doping.

Talent won three world championship silver and was one of the most prominent supporters of the anti-doping campaign, and feels that the 2011 World Championship title has been stolen from him.

Talent finished third in Daegu, South Korea, behind Russians Sergey Bakulin and Denis Negorodov, who later failed the doping test.

Bakulin was stripped of the title, but the second Negorodov sample came in negative for the gold.

“I am very proud of my career and what I have achieved, but the only disappointment is not winning the world championship, and I should have been the world champion, but the Russian contestant who beat me is still the world champion,” Talent told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Talent will be absent from the last race ever for the 50-kilometer race in the Olympics, after the decision to cancel it, starting with the 2024 Paris Olympics, because there is no similar race in the women’s competition.