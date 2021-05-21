Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The team’s technical staff, led by the Dutch Marvik, decided to exclude Ali Saleh, the Al Wasl player, from the “white” list, in the Dubai camp, in preparation for the joint Asian qualifiers, from 3 to 15 June, due to the conditions of injury in the “posterior muscle” and his need for treatment and rest.

Marvik preferred to complete the camp with the same list without any additions or any recall of new players, since the “White” contract was completed last Thursday, after the 12 players of Al-Ahly, Al-Nasr and Al-Wahda joined the camp, and the team is preparing for an international experience against Jordan next Monday, Shabab Al-Ahly Stadium.

The final list includes 27 players, after Ali Saleh was excluded, and there are more than 6 players who can occupy the “wing” position to compensate for the absence of Saleh, who felt pain in the posterior muscle, and it was decided to exclude him after subjecting him to a medical examination and the necessary examination.

The list includes Ali Khasif, Fahd Al-Dhanhani, Muhammad Al-Shamsi, Adel Al-Hosani, Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdul Rahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Muhammad Barghash, Khalifa Al-Hammadi, Hassan Al-Mahrami, Yusef Jaber, Muhammad Al-Attas, Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al-Naqbi Majid Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Fabio de Lima, Khalfan Mubarak, Caio Canedo, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Hareb Abdullah Suhail, Muhammad Jumah Eid, Ali Mabkhout and Sebastian Tijali.