Next Tuesday, February 21 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish, Real Madrid will visit the city of Liverpool to play the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against the Anfield team. Those led by Ancelotti will look for an away victory to get the tie back on track. On the other hand, although Jurgen Klopp’s men are not going through a good moment, they will do everything possible to redeem themselves from the results in the English league championship and will try to hit the table in the European competition.
Both teams will star in a high-flying tie in which one of the many favorite teams to win this competition will fall in the first of the final rounds of the tournament.
Both Real Madrid and Liverpool come to this tie with a series of injuries in the squad that will not be able to be available in this European event next Tuesday, February 21.
The Spanish midfielder for the red team suffers a muscle injury that has kept him out of recent games. He will be back in mid-March
Konaté suffered a hamstring injury in the FA Cup match where Liverpool lost to Brighton. Although he is already in the final stretch of the injury, he will miss this game.
The Colombian was injured on October 9 against Arsenal and is expected to return to the pitch to face Real Madrid in the second leg of this tie.
Toni Kroos was absent in the last league game against Osasuna and everything indicates that he will continue to be out for the first leg of the round of 16.
The French winger left injured on January 26 against Atlético de Madrid. He suffers a hamstring injury that will keep him off the pitch until the end of March
Tchouaméni is a doubt for the Champions League round of 16 as he has the flu. He was low at the last minute against Osasuna.
