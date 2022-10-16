On Sunday, November 20, the ball will move in a new soccer world cup. The first match will be between the local team, Qatar, and Ecuador. The two will measure forces at the Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor.

From now on, the teams are preparing to represent their country in the best way, despite the tight schedule. Many soccer players are playing important competitions with their clubs in these weeks.

Most of the world’s leagues agreed to stop their competitions two weeks before the World Cup begins. One month before the tournament, many players are already presenting discomfort and physical problems that would leave them out.

The most recent cases were those of the Brazil and England teams. The ‘Verdeamarela’ could suffer a serious blow if Richarlison’s injury is confirmed. The Tottenham Hotspur attacker had to leave the match his team played against Everton, for the Premier League.

In tears, the striker was seen using crutches to move around the stadium. When being interviewed by ‘ESPN’, Richarlison wept uncontrollably and expressed his frustration at the prospect of missing out on the World Cup.

“It’s hard to talk right now. On Monday I have an exam to find out what it is, but even walking hurts. I have to maintain a mentality to get to Qatar,” said the Brazilian.

The 25-year-old footballer has scored 22 goals for Brazil and is one of the most important attacking chips for the South American team. The club has not yet commented on the injury and it is unknown if he will recover in time.

the english team

After reaching the final of the European Championship in 2021, England hopes to make a good presentation at the World Cup. However, a few days ago it became known that one of their starting players could miss the international competition. This is the Chelsea side, Reece James.

The player was in his team’s match against AC Milan, for the Champions League. In the 62nd minute he had to be substituted due to a problem with one of his knees.

Hours after the injury became known, the club’s medical team confirmed that he will be in recovery for between six and eight weeks. Despite the situation, the soccer player posted on his Twitter account that he will do his best to get to Qatar.

“The race against time begins. We will not give up,” James wrote.

Another of the casualties known so far is that of Paulo Dybala, of the Argentine team. The Roma footballer will be out between four and six weeks due to a problem in the rectus femoris of his left leg. The same happens with the Frenchman N’Golo Kante, who will miss the World Cup due to a setback due to an old injury.

The race against time is on… But we won’t give up. — Reece James (@ReeceJames) October 15, 2022

