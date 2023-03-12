While we are going through the seventh date of the 2023 Professional League in Argentine soccer, Hugo Ibarra’s Boca Juniors still does not find its best performance and, as if that were not enough, it has several members of the squad out due to various injuries, some dragging the 2022 and more recent ones.
The “Xeneize” is currently in seventh place in the standings, and hopes that key players who have suffered from various ailments, which we review below, can quickly join.
It was on the third date of the LPF Tournament against Talleres when Nicolás Orsini left quickly due to a “puncture” that ended up being a tear, while “Changuito” Zeballos ended up with knee discomfort.
The player who is most missed at La Bombonera among those who are injured is Marcos Rojo, who suffered a torn ligament in October in Junín, against Sarmiento, and still has a long way to go before he can return to the field of play at the club where he already It has become a reference and symbol, beyond having disembarked not long ago.
Another of those that Boca fans intend to observe again is Luis Vázquez: the scorer from the Battaglia era is another who already has a chance to return. Last week he already started training with the group after recovering from a muscle injury. His last entry was against Racing, for the International Super Cup, but he only played 17 minutes. It is true that he runs from behind because of the presence of Benedetto and Merentiel.
|
PLAYER
|
INJURY SUFFERED
|
FROM
|
UNTIL
|
red frames
|
Anterior cruciate ligament rupture with compromise in the menisci
|
October 2022
|
June 2023
|
diego gonzalez
|
knee inflammation
|
October 2022
|
Uncertain
|
Luis Vazquez
|
pubalgia
|
November 2022
|
Uncertain
|
Nicholas Orsini
|
Tear in the biceps femoris of the left leg
|
February 2023
|
March 2023
|
Exequiel Zeballos
|
Meniscal injury in the left knee
|
February 2023
|
March 2023
