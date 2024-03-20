During FIFA Dates, unfortunately for world football, there are always injuries. The burden that players have from being in multiple competitions and adding the commitments of their national teams causes these problems.
Therefore, here we start the list of footballers who have been injured for this national team break.
Manuel Neuer
For the FIFA Date of March 2024 there were no exceptions. Manuel Neuer, goalkeeper for Bayern Munich and the German national team, is the first casualty. According to the information published by the Bavarian club, the goalkeeper had muscle problems, which will prevent him from playing two games with the German representative.
