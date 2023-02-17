PSG want to clean up their image after the bad Champions League game that cost them the defeat against Bayern. The Bavarians were much more lethal and enjoyed more chances than the Parisians, who were very lost in attack until the entry of Kylian Mbappé.
For this day of the French domestic competition they have recovered many of their great players, and it is that except for a surprise Leo Messi and Mbappé will have minutes.
As prior to the duel that will face Lille, today in 90min we bring you the injured and suspended players of the team from the French capital:
Renato Sanchez
The Portuguese player will not be available for the weekend’s clash. He was injured on February 4 in the middle of the match against Toulouse, and since then he has not reappeared on the pitch. Some thigh problems keep him exercising without his teammates, and the uniqueness of his discomfort makes it very difficult for us when it comes to outlining a recovery time.
Nordin Mukiele
The Frenchman has also been in the dry dock for a few weeks. His last duel was that match in which the Parisians were defeated against Rennes. Since then he has been immersed in his recovery process. The injury is in the hamstrings, and the available information places his return date at the end of this month.
Leo Messi and kylian mbappe They have just rejoined after their inconvenience. The Argentine was able to play the ninety minutes of the duel against Bayern, while the star of the French team only enjoyed the last half hour. Aware of the need for the Parisians to add three, it seems very likely that both start from the start.
PSG does not have any player sanctioned to play the matchday 24 match of Ligue 1 against Lille.
