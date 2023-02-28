The Real Madrid and the FC Barcelona see the faces this Thursday in the Classical of the Cup.
Both teams come from a league game in which they have not achieved victory, although Real Madrid had to face an entire Atlético de Madrid team, while Barça played against Almería at the Juegos del Mediterráneo Stadium. Both arrive in a state of quite similar form, although the bookmakers give the team led by Carlo Ancelotti as a favorite as a result of the multiple renowned casualties suffered by Barça.
Today in 90min, as a preview, we are going to analyze the injured and suspended Barça players ahead of the classic on Thursday.
Robert Lewandowski
The Pole finished the game yesterday with discomfort, and this morning the culé team published the medical statement on Twitter. According to Barça’s medical services: “First-team player Robert Lewandowski has an overload in the biceps femoris of his left thigh. It is low and his evolution will mark his availability.”
Pedro
He was injured in the first leg of the European duel against Manchester United. It won’t be until mid-March when he recovers from his thigh problems. Low of great importance.
Ansu Fati
It is possible that he will arrive at the game, and it is that Barça needs him. He has a bruised knee that he sustained in the match against United. He is not aiming to start, because except for surprise Xavi will form with Raphinha and Ferran accompanied by four midfielders.
Ousmane Dembele
They have been away from the pitch for three weeks now. Barça loses a lot without his presence on the pitch, and it is that in games like yesterday the Frenchman is usually in charge of opening the can through dribbles and precise centers.
Barça will be able to count on all its available players (with the exception of the injured players mentioned above) for Thursday’s game at 9:00 p.m. against Real Madrid.
