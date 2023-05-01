He FC Barcelona prepares to face the Osasuna in next Tuesday’s game, but they will have to do it without one of their key players. Sergi Roberto, Barca’s versatile defender, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.
injured
The loss of Sergi Roberto is a hard blow for Xavi’s team, since the player has been fundamental in various positions throughout the season. Barça have had an uneven season, but Roberto has been one of the few players to show a high level of versatility as a player in the rotation.
Fortunately for Barça, the injuries to Pedri, De Jong, Christensen and Dembélé are a thing of the past. Young Pedri and star midfielder Frenkie de Jong have been instrumental in the team’s midfield, while Dembélé’s presence up front has given the team a significant boost. Christensen is one of the best defenders of the culé team. Yesterday vs Betis opened the scoring.
Sanctioned
Fortunately, Barça does not have any player sanctioned for the next game against Osasuna. This means that Xavi will have all his available players at his disposal, giving him the opportunity to choose the best formation for the match.
In short, the loss of Sergi Roberto is a hard blow for Barça, but the team can overcome this difficulty if they manage to maintain the level of play they have shown in recent weeks. The absence of sanctioned players is good news for Xavi, who will have the opportunity to choose the best formation for the match against Osasuna. Now, all that remains is to wait and see how the game develops and if Barça manages to maintain its winning streak.
