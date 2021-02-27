Mid-September 2020, while temperatures are still flirting with 30 degrees, middle school students are mobilizing to demand the right to freely wear crop-tops and miniskirts. To put an end to the controversy, Emmanuel Macron does not bother with his usual “complex thinking”, but simply calls on these young girls to use “common sense”.

This same “common sense” allowed him, a few weeks later, not to concretely explain the reasons for the arbitrary ban on grouping more than six in public space because of the Covid-19. ” Common sense. Two words which, thanks to a global pandemic, have come back on the lips of our political leaders. Two words which, by themselves, are enough for them to consider that the solution is straightforward without having to be encumbered with an interminable technical (and political) development. To hell with epidemiologists, sociologists, meteorologists and other scientists, a little “common sense” is enough!

In the name of the so-called silent majority

In the executive, the president is far from being the only one to use this rhetorical facility. Judged techno, Amélie de Montchalin, Minister of Transformation and Civil Service, replies that she is “a woman of the field and of common sense”. Olivier Véran, holder of the Health portfolio and professional neurologist, believes that it is necessary to rely on the “common sense” of companies to organize teleworking. So, hollow, to confirm that there is no need to force them to do so. Because, if, as Descartes asserts – not without irony – “common sense is the thing best shared in the world”, why shouldn’t companies also have a little of it?

To listen to the ministerial team, it is almost “common sense” that would govern France today. The executive did not wait for the coronavirus to use the argument of the obvious: “When, on the pension reform, we said that it was necessary to do pedagogy, it is the same rhetorical spring as common sense, explains Thierry Guilbert, lecturer specializing in discourse analysis at the University of Picardie Jules-Verne. Behind that, there is the idea that if we are against these measures, it is simply because we did not understand them. The arrival of Jean Castex at Matignon only confirmed the phenomenon. This is evidenced by his general policy speech, in which he already aspired to reconcile the very Parisian Macronie with the “territories” by passing them a little ointment: “I know, to rub shoulders with her every day, that there is a France that does not exist. says nothing but who thinks none the less and who does not accept that. A France of common sense and reason. A France that today we must listen to and better consider. “

It is vicious rhetoric: it is implied that the people would have discussed and approved. We are not far from the hijacking of democracy! Damon mayaffre Linguist and historian

“With this expression, we are closer to emotion than to reflection. We remain on a vague feeling, a common intuition, analyzes the linguist and historian Damon Mayaffre. However, politics is never as effective as when it does not fully explain things because that removes the roughness of the discourse. The CNRS researcher also points out that “common sense and consensus are etymologically close”. Using “common sense” would therefore have a magical power: getting everyone to agree. However, there is the other side of the coin: “It is vicious rhetoric: we imply that the people would have discussed and approved. We are not far from the hijacking of democracy! Says Damon Mayaffre.

Patent depoliticization of the political argument

Behind this argument of demagogue authority, hides a patent depoliticization of the political argument. It would no longer be a question of left or right, and even less of class struggle, but that would fall within the realm of evidence. There would be no doubt about the path to take, whatever the theme, however complex it may be. The vice-president of the “Republicans” party, Guillaume Peltier, offered one of the best illustrations, at the end of 2020, in “Les Échos”: “Stop ideologies, the time has come for a third economic path: that of the “common sense revolution”. “” We establish the idea that there is no other choice possible. It is the equivalent of “There is no alternative” to Margaret Thatcher’s liberalism ”, summarizes Thierry Guilbert. And Damon Mayaffre continues: “It is claiming, without saying it, the dominant ideology, one that no longer needs to be demonstrated. This avoids submitting the subject to adversarial debate. “

Paternalistic class contempt

In this, “common sense” is much more anchored on the right than on the left, where we find, despite everything, a few rare occurrences or attempts to reappropriate the term. As used by the right, the expression even stems from a “paternalistic class contempt”, for Damon Mayaffre: “We flatter the people by conceding that they sometimes have good ideas, but we mean to them that ‘ it has no real constructed reflection. “Common sense” is at the service of the reaction which affirms that there is a natural order of things. “It is a conservative notion which is based on the idea that there is shared knowledge which affirms that the world must not change”, abounds Thierry Guilbert, also author of the book “the Evidence of the neoliberal discourse . Analysis in the written press ”. This is what therefore authorizes Christian Jacob, president of LR, to advocate an “ecology of common sense”. Translation: an ecology of moderation which vaguely sorts its waste but which does not overthrow capitalism and which drives in an SUV.

Nothing surprising, therefore, that “common sense” was introduced by Pierre Poujade, who wanted to be against the elites of the Fourth Republic. His political heirs, including the Le Pen family, have subsequently used it all over the place for decades. In April 2020, Marine Le Pen said on France 2 that she “trusted common sense” more than scientific words. This is one of his many points in common with far-right populists around the world, who, from Donald Trump on the subject of chloroquine to Jair Bolsonaro to guide his health inaction in Brazil, have set up “common sense” as a compass .