To find the 5 year old girl missing in the former Astor hotel in Florence, occupied by homeless families, and to raise awareness of his case, allo Franks Stadium the Penelope association has set up the initiative “All in the field for Kata“, in order not to draw attention to the disappearance of the little girl who could be in Peru. Taken away for a mistake in person.

At the Franchi stadium in Florenceon Sunday 27 August 2023, during Fiorentina’s match against Lecce, the Penelope association promoted an initiative to be able to keep the spotlight on the story of Kata, the 5-year-old Peruvian girl who disappeared from the Tuscan capital on 10 last June.

“All in the field for Kataleya” is the message that was spread at the stadium on the second day of the championship. Merit of the Penelope association which deals with helping families and friends of missing persons. And of Fiorentina, which accepted their appeal.

It’s been 78 days since the disappearance of this 5-year-old girl. About her Her huge black eyes, always smiling, can’t have gotten lost in the darkest darkness. And her voice could not have become a deafening silence. Bringing the image of Kataleya to the stadium in Florence is a duty for the Penelope association. It represents the request to civil society, to the city of Florence, to the fans, to the players of Fiorentina and Lecce, to take the field, all united, so as not to forget Kataleya. Raising a single chorus. As only fans can: Give Kataleya back.

In a note, the association also expressed thanks to all those who do not stop in their research.