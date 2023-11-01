Myśl Polska: Zaluzhny threw the last reserves of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into battle due to the successes of the Russian Armed Forces

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valeriy Zaluzhny, had to throw his last reserves into battle due to the successes of the Russian army at the front. Myśl Polska columnist Krzysztof Podgórski writes about this.

It is noted that at the end of September 2023, Russian troops switched to “active defense” throughout almost the entire special military operation (SVO) zone. Crisis situations began to appear in many areas for the Ukrainian side. “The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, was forced to transfer forces between sectors and mobilize the last reserves,” Podgursky said. However, the author of the article does not provide sources of his information.

Podgursky also added that the initiative passed into the hands of Russia and “only an amateur can deny this.”

Ukraine agreed with the deteriorating situation at the front

Earlier, Ukrainian Armed Forces officers explained the stop of the counter-offensive in September. At the beginning of October, journalists from the publication País visited three military units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, belonging to different branches of the military in the Zaporizhzhya direction – special forces, infantry and an armored brigade. As the publication’s columnist Christian Segura pointed out, all officers confirmed that months of direct attacks aimed at breaking through Russian defenses with tanks and motorized infantry ended due to heavy losses in minefields.

The military cited the lack of ammunition as another reason for the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. According to CNN correspondent Neil Hauer, the troops were given a large number of artillery shells, but they were not enough to achieve the objectives of the operation. He added that they would not be able to replenish their ammunition supplies for at least a year.

Earlier, Ukrainian Armed Forces battalion commander Dmitry Kukharchuk said that Ukraine is strategically losing in the conflict with the Russian Federation due to an inadequate perception of the situation in the country’s society. According to him, at the beginning of the special operation, many Ukrainians were ready to go to the front as volunteers, but later the situation changed.

Ukrainian Armed Forces losses reached half a million soldiers

Retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk commented on the information about the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to the offensive. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the specialist called the situation with Kyiv’s defense potential critical. “The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are critical for combat effectiveness, Ukraine will no longer be able to recover without Western help, and if this help does not arrive in time, then, I believe, Ukraine will lose its combat effectiveness,” said the reserve colonel. Everything that Ukraine had prepared for a counter-offensive, it lost today: there were small, meaningless reserves left there.

Earlier, in an interview with The Economist, the commander of the 47th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the call sign Hammer reported that the losses of the Ukrainian army had increased to an alarming level. According to him, fighters of the Russian Armed Forces constantly fire with everything available as soon as they detect a target. In addition, he pointed to the Russian military’s successful use of attack drones, precision artillery and mines.

Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reach half a million people and we are talking about “an army that is falling apart.” In this regard, he warned that the Ukrainian military could rebel against the government.