Khan Younis, Gaza Strip — In an underground complex deep beneath Khan Younis, a Hamas stronghold in the southern Gaza Strip, there were five cells with barred doors that the Israeli military says held hostages kidnapped from Israel.

Based on testimonies from captives and DNA evidence, the Israeli military said approximately 20 hostages were held in the compound at various times. Some were freed among more than 100 hostages returned during a week-long truce in November, while others were sent elsewhere.said the Army.

There has been no independent confirmation of the compound, but details provided to Israeli media by a freed hostage match those claims.

Some 240 captives were captured during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which killed around 1,200 people.Israeli officials say. In Israel's counterattack, more than 25,000 Gazans, mostly civilians, have died to date, according to health authorities in the enclave.

On January 19, a journalist from The New York Times descended into the dark labyrinth, about a kilometer long, leading to the complex, escorted by Israeli soldiers and military officers.

Among blankets and plastic bottles were several empty tubes labeled RPG-7VR, a rocket-propelled grenade, with the insignia of Hamas's military wing. There were four ventilators, a package of half-used disposable diapers, and a first aid kit containing latex gloves and sealed gauze pads.

Israel appears torn between the competing goals of dismantling Hamas' military and governance capabilities and freeing the approximately 130 remaining captives., which will most likely require a diplomatic agreement involving a ceasefire. At least 25 of the captives have been declared dead.

The military offensive has slowed, complicated by the extent of Hamas' tunnel network running through Gaza. The military estimates that beneath Khan Younis alone, Hamas dug at least 100 miles of tunnels on multiple levels, creating an inverted, multi-story complex.

“In Khan Younis we are fighting on the surface and underground,” said Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, chief spokesman for the Israeli Army, who led the tour. “This type of war differs from any modern battlefield anywhere in the world.”

On the surface, much of Gaza lies in ruins.

“Israel does not seek destruction,” Admiral Hagari said. “This war is a tragedy”. But there is no way to destroy the tunnels built beneath civilian areas without damaging the structures above, he said, adding: “Hamas knows this.”

The entrance to the tunnel in Khan Younis, under the residence of a Hamas operative, was booby-trapped, the Israeli military said. As the soldiers advanced, they encountered armored doors and engaged in hand-to-hand combat with several combatants, who were killed. By the time soldiers reached the cells, the hostages had been moved to another location, the Army said.

In the abandoned chamber, the Israeli military said soldiers found two drawings of Emilia Aloni, 5, an Israeli girl who was kidnapped with her mother, Danielle Aloni, 44, on October 7. After nearly seven weeks in captivity, the Aloni were released in November.

In television interviews, Aloni said they were taken to a tunnel and walked for hours in what she called an “underground city.” He said they arrived at a sort of “cave” where there were about a dozen other captives, before being moved after several days.

Aloni recalled sleeping on mattresses alongside other hostages in humid, thin air conditions, which made it difficult to breathe.

In a document released by Hamas, the group said it would treat “positively and kindly all civilians who have been detained in Gaza.” But many of the freed hostages said they received little food and water, inadequate medical treatment, if any, and were kept in difficult conditions.

By the next day, the tunnels and complex below had been destroyed with explosives.

