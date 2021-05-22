The pandemic and its effects have shaken most of the businesses and lifestyles of the world’s citizens. One of the most affected is the hospitality industry and, shouting “Let’s go to the sea!”, The mythical Valencian rock group La Banda del Capitán Inhumano has wanted to pay tribute, show support in such a complicated situation and claim the authentic symbolism of these establishments key in Spanish culture and economy. This task led its leader, Santi Sánchez, to the Region of Murcia where yesterday he presented the single at the Lorca City Council together with the cultural association ‘Bye, bye, bicho’ and on 7RM.

Santi Sánchez is the son of hoteliers and has had his own businesses, so he knows this area from the inside. “We wanted to make the sector visible and reflect what the hospitality industry means,” he explained to LA VERDAD. For the band it is much more than a leisure space, “it is a place that is linked to many of the best moments of our life” such as Nadal’s games, Spain’s goals, signed contracts, love affairs and heartbreak. The support they have received is considerable. Many of the hoteliers have echoed this anthem to the rhythm of rock and ska music. It is an optimistic song that highlights the social and cultural value of the figure of the bar.

Santi Sánchez has a special affection for Murcia, that is why he has traveled to the Region to promote ‘Let’s go to the bar’. He comes two or three times every year to visit his friends and the Alhama biker meeting. It is one of his usual places on his concert schedule. In fact, they are waiting for the confirmation of a date for this summer marked by the new restrictions.

“An impressive monkey”



It has been 15 months since they last got on stage and they have “an impressive monkey” because “they are stage animals.” He assures that the music sector is worse than the hospitality sector. “Many consider us fun and not work and that is the problem. We should be an industry ”, he emphasizes before listing the entire network that fosters a concert from electricians and plumbers to set builders, hotels, bars or van rental companies. Music and hospitality go hand in hand. Two sectors that are part of the idiosyncrasy of Spain. As they would say: ‘Let’s go to the bar’.