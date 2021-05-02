One of the headquarters of the Tax Agency of Catalonia, in a file image. Marco Ambrosini

The pandemic has turned everything upside down in the last year. Also tax collection, unraveled by the fall in economic activity and the postponement of collection periods during the first state of alarm. The Inheritance and Donations tax is the greatest example among those managed by the Generalitat: the first quarter was at maximum, 201 million euros entered by the Administration, which represents an increase of 71.7% compared to a year earlier. They explain it to recovering the time to pay it, the increase in deaths from the covid and the tax increase a year ago.

With what was collected between January and March, the Generalitat would have already covered 43% of the tax revenue forecasts for the entire year, although sources from the Department of Economy and Finance avoid making an estimate of how much could end up being collected by the end of anus. In fact, they consider that the peak of income linked to the tribute levied on inheritances and donations is about to normalize. The increase in the processing of the tribute began to be noticed in December, when it exceeded 100 million euros for the first time (107.8), reached its maximum in January (115.4 million) and from then on it began to decline (109 , 4 million in February) to the 72.4 million entered in March, according to the latest monthly budget execution report published by the Generalitat.

Administration technicians have yet to analyze which factors have weighed the most in this increase, which should normalize as of April. An important one is the postponement of tax settlements that led to the entry into force of the state of alarm. “We suspended the presentation of all settlements prior to March 14 and those who had pending to do so were allowed to extend the process until July 1, a period that was even possible to extend two more months,” they indicate from Economy, where they recall that the Inheritance tax is a tax that already has an ordinary filing period of up to six months.

In any case, that situation of suspension of the administration processes caused that many settlements did not reach the Tax Agency of Catalonia until the end of the year and that between March and October, with the only and anomalous exception of August, the collection of the tax was will be below precovid levels. In November, the procedures began to accelerate, which accumulated during the following three months.

Despite the particular situation of 2020, the income from the tax was not lower than the previous year: they grew by 2%. So far this year, and possibly between December and March, a good part of the taxes related to the inheritances of people who died from the first wave of the pandemic have been managed.

In 2020, more than 17,000 people died from covid in Catalonia. A year earlier, the total number of deaths was 64,500 (there is no mortality data for 2020 yet). This increase is another of the essential changes that are behind the improvement in collection that has come so far in 2021. During this year that figure has been reduced substantially and currently is around 4,000 people in total when the process is already advanced vaccination. So, although there will be an increase for this reason, the Catalan treasury will not have to manage an avalanche of cases like last year.

Budget agreement

The third factor that has influenced these skyrocketing income is the modification of the tax agreed by the current Government, now in office, with En Comú Podem as an essential condition to carry out last year’s Budgets. The changes basically implied the partial elimination of the existing bonuses until then, which in practice increased the amount to be paid in certain situations.

According to the Generalitat’s forecasts, an additional 192 million euros were expected to be paid each full year thanks to the modification of the tax, which represents around 48 million per quarter. In the first three months of 2021, the collection reached 297 million, a figure much higher than the 137 million settled in the same period of 2019, when the tax had not been modified and there was still no evidence of the pandemic.

The inheritance tax is one of the most controversial taxes in Spain and the result of an already long battle between Catalonia and Madrid. While the predominant liberalism in the successive governments of Madrid chose to reduce it to the maximum in certain cases, to the point that its liquidation becomes in some cases testimonial, in Catalonia a middle path full of zigzags has been chosen: the Tripartite It lowered it slightly (CiU and PP asked for the deletion) in 2009 due to the fear that Catalan taxpayers would seek tax shelter in Madrid, the Executive of Artur Mas reduced it even more and the last swerve took place in April 2020 with a new modification, this time on the upside.

That last change was not as ambitious as the commons intended, but it meant a significant increase in the collection for the Generalitat, although they will still be far from the almost 1,000 million that were paid for this tax in 2008. The Catalan Chamber approved the modification in full first wave of the covid in Spain, with the state of alarm in operation for more than a month and without yet knowing that the coronavirus was going to become a nightmare of more than a year.

The normative change

The modification of the inheritance tax has reintroduced the multiplying coefficients for the pre-existing assets of the taxpayers of kinship groups I and II (children, parents, grandchildren). In this way, taxpayers who receive an inheritance and who already have a high net worth (from 500,000 euros) will have a higher tax burden. The bonus in the tax quota of groups I and II is also reduced, although a 99% bonus is maintained for spouses.

The modification of the inheritance tax is a historical demand of the parties with a more left-wing profile of the Parliament, especially CUP and En Comú Podem, which have demanded from recent governments a new, more redistributive tax scheme, as well as a greater tax pressure.