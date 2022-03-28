The conductor of L’Eredità has no doubts about the expense items where they could be in our country to save money Much money. Flavio Insinna is against the increase in military spending, decided by our government given the situation in Ukraine after the invasion of Russia. The presenter is firm on his position and uses very harsh words, which do not allow for a reply.

On the occasion of the episode of “L’Eredità” aired on Friday 25 March, Flavio Insinna wanted to tackle a political issue that is talked about a lot. During the final guillotine game, the answer was “savings“, He wanted to say what he thinks about the way in which Italy should save public money.

Savings on expenses. Do not be angry, for me the savings should be made on military spending and with that money schools, hospitals, houses should be built. I am silent … You know that I am right.

Before saying goodbye to everyone at the end of the game show and just before passing the line to the news, where inevitably the first news is related to the war in Ukraine, which has now continued uninterrupted for more than a month and which has caused many deaths, the presenter reiterates the concept:

The word is savings this evening. In that case, I’m right. Savings must be made on weapons.

Flavio Insinna against the increase in military expenses: the episode was registered

The presenter had recorded the episode a few days earlier and it was broadcast shortly after the international summits in which there was also talk of military spending. And on the occasion of which Mario Draghi did not mince words:

Italy, the premier said, will maintain its commitment to NATO, as will all other Western governments. And it will go so far as to increase military spending by up to 2% of GDP. For Flavio Insinna a clear position against Mario Draghi’s executive.