Nearly two-thirds of people around the world have identified climate change as a global emergency. This is evidenced by results study sponsored by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the University of Oxford.

It is noted that in eight of the ten countries with the highest carbon dioxide emissions, the majority of citizens supported the increased use of renewable energy sources.

In Russia, this point of view was expressed by 51% of respondents. And in nine out of ten countries with a predominantly urban population, people were more likely to favor the use of electric vehicles or bicycles.

The results of the study also pointed to the relationship between the level of education of a person and his belief in the need to take measures to combat climate change. Most of those who attended university or college in both low-income countries (Bhutan 82%, DRC 82%) and richer countries (France 87%, Japan 82%) see climate change emergency.

The study authors note that respondents under the age of 18 were more likely to point to climate change as an emergency. But the majority in other age groups also hold a similar point of view: 65% in the 18 to 35 age group, 66% in the 36 to 59 age group, and 58% in the over 60 age group.

The survey involved 1.2 million people under and over 18 years old from 50 countries. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.

On January 14, NASA reported in its annual report that 2020 has repeated the record for temperature on the Earth’s surface four years ago.

On the same day it became known that last year the World Ocean absorbed 230 zettajoules of heat. This is enough to boil over 20 billion one and a half liter teapots. According to climatologists, record figures indicate an acceleration in global warming. At the same time, the level of the World Ocean increased by about 0.5 cm

On January 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which is being held online this year, said that only together is it possible to achieve a solution to the problems of climate warming, to find an optimal balance between the economy and the environment.