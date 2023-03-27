In the history of science we find two kinds of scientists. On the one hand, those like Thomas Alva Edison, inventor of the light bulb and electric lighting, or Alexander Fleming, who discovered penicillin, which saved countless lives. On the other, scientists like Albert Einstein or Charles Darwin, whose respective works on relativity or natural selection are of a more theoretical nature and are therefore less understandable to ordinary people. The latter were basic scientists, that is, thinkers interested in knowing the root causes of natural events, in knowing not only how but also why things happen in nature that do happen.

Technological knowledge, with immediate applicability, is always more popular than basic knowledge, which does not mean that it is more important. Actually, it could be the other way around, because without Einstein’s work nuclear technology would hardly have been developed, also applicable to the cure of cancer, and without Darwin’s it would have been more difficult to advance in the development of biological science and technology. . Basic or fundamental science is necessary to understand nature and to be able to control or modify it for the benefit of our species.

That being the case, what kind of scientist was Santiago Ramón y Cajal? An inventor or discoverer, like Thomas Edison or Alexander Fleming, or perhaps a basic scientist and theorist like Einstein or Darwin, interested in explaining how natural processes occur?

The answer is simple, because the Aragonese gathered all the ingredients of genius: he was an inventor and discoverer, but also, above all, he was a great thinker, one of the greatest theoretical scientists of all time. Accustomed as we are to seeing him photographed in front of his microscope’s eyepiece, we may think that his main task consisted of spending hours and hours in that state and making visual discoveries about the materials he observed. But that wouldn’t have made him a genius. His greatness does not lie in seeing what he saw, but in intuiting what he could deduce from it, without the techniques available at his time allowing it.

When he began his medical studies at the University of Zaragoza, more than a century and a half ago, very little was known about how the nervous system was formed and how it worked. Going into his study was like entering a thick and unknown jungle, because when looking at any portion of the nervous tissue under a microscope, what was observed was a confusing and at the same time fascinating tangle of intricate and complex structures. Camillo Golgi, an Italian scientist, had discovered an important technique to stain this tissue and make its individual components more visible under a microscope. His observations and those of other scientists of the time led him to believe that the nervous system was like a mesh or network of infinity of fibrous elements that continued one after the other. Ramón y Cajal was introduced to this method of Golgi cell staining in Valencia by Luís Simarro, also a neuroscientist and psychologist (immortalized by Sorolla in one of his paintings). He improved it, and applied it to the nervous tissue of different animals.

Madrid, 1920. The scientist and Nobel Prize winner Santiago Ramón y Cajal works in his laboratory at the Faculty of Medicine, on Calle de Atocha. VIDAL

The observations that Ramón y Cajal made were driven by his obsession to know not only the shape and structure of the nervous system, but also its functioning. Skilfully, he improved the Golgi method and applied it to the tissue of bird embryos, when the brain is still being formed, and the conclusions he reached were different from those of the Italian, since from his own observations he intuited that, although very narrow and invisible even under the microscope, between cell and cell there would be a real space, in such a way that the nervous system, far from being a network, would be made up of billions of individual cells very close to each other, although separated, communicating by contact and not by continuity. It was his accurate approximation of what would later be called a “synapse,” the tiny space through which one neuron communicates with another.

One of Ramón y Cajal’s most surprising scientific moments took place in London in March 1884, when he was invited by the Royal Society (one of the most prestigious scientific societies in the world) to give the Croonian Lecture, its main annual conference on biology. There, before an audience of eminent scientists, he postulated that learning could be the result of an enrichment of the neural connections between neurons and the appearance of new sprouts and even new endings in brain cells. “Intellectual power,” he said, might depend not so much on the size or number of brain cells as on the connections between them, on the richness of connective processes. Although they were very daring hypotheses and difficult to test at that time, they dazzled European scientists. It was the first time that someone intuited and dared to propose what can happen in the brain so that we are able to learn and remember.

Ramón y Cajal had reached these conclusions after observing the sprouts or pimples that arise from neurons, and he reasoned that these sprouts, which he called dendritic spines (today we call them simply dendrites), since they reminded him of the thorns on rose bushes, could be necessary elements to form new connections when we learn or perform intellectual exercise. Camillo Golgi, with whom Ramón y Cajal shared the Nobel Prize in 1906, thought otherwise, since he believed that the dendritic spines discovered by Cajal were nothing more than artifacts or optical defects in the rudimentary microscopes of his time. As artificial intelligence makes clear, a brain structured in the form of a network could never have the capacity of a brain made up of individual cells interconnected in complex ways where each connection between them, each synapse, functions as a small subordinate decision center and combined with the 1,014 interconnections between neurons that can be found in the entire human brain.

Ramón y Cajal was on that track and he was not mistaken, but it took a long time for it to be confirmed and he was clearly recognized. In 1944, ten years after his death, Rafael Lorente de Nó, one of his most prominent disciples, published an important scientific work in the United States in which, in line with the postulates of his teacher, he said that the brain contains numerous circuits. where neurons interconnect reciprocally with each other. This work was decisive for another great neuroscientist, the Canadian Donald Hebb, to postulate “associative plasticity”, a mechanism that allows neurons to modify their morphology and metabolism based on their activity, making them more powerful to communicate with each other and produce mental functions. Just as physical exercise modifies the muscle mass of an athlete, the Canadian scientist thought that the recurrent neural circuits proposed by Lorente de Nó based on the ideas of Ramón y Cajal could serve to increase the activity of neurons, changing their functioning and enhancing its effectiveness.

Pedro Duque, former Minister of Science, inaugurated an exhibition on Ramón y Cajal in 2020 at the National Museum of Natural Sciences. KIKE FOR

And he was right, because that was precisely what the Norwegian Terje Lomo and the British Timothy Bliss verified in 1973 after stimulating the neurons of the hippocampus with weak high-frequency electrical currents (a region of the brain highly involved in memory formation). ) from anesthetized rabbits. Because the potentiating effect was achieved quickly and could last for weeks, these researchers thought that the long-lasting changes that occurred in neurons in this way, called long-term potentiation, could help the brain store memory. The scientific team of another Nobel laureate, the American Eric Kandel, later raised the ante by verifying the electrical and chemical changes that occurred in the neurons of the sea slug Aplysia californica when the animal learned and could remember simple behaviors. In this way they verified, as Hebb had postulated, that learning enhances the response of neurons and their interconnections, and that this enhancement is the result of a series of very precise chemical changes inside cells.

Were those chemical changes revealed by American scientists the ones that generate the appearance of the neural buds or spines that Ramón y Cajal proposed in London in his historic Croonian Lecturer? It certainly was. On May 6, 1999, Naturefor many the first Science magazine in the world, gave the following news:

About 100 years ago, Santiago Ramón y Cajal proposed that the neural substrate for learning and memory was the strengthening of connections, or even the formation of new connections, between nerve cells. We now have definitive confirmation that such a thing occurs. The formation of new spines has been observed after long-term potentiation and this should tell us much more about how the brain stores information permanently.

What Cajal had intuited could then be seen directly at the Max-Planck Institute for Neurobiology, in Munich, by the scientists Florian Engert and Tobias Bonhoeffer, thanks to the use of sophisticated microscopy techniques that showed the sprouting of new spines in the stimulated neurons. of the hippocampus: it was the definitive confirmation of Ramón y Cajal’s postulates on the plasticity of the nervous system and memory. The spines, in short, were not optical defects as Golgi believed. The Aragonese scientist knew it before anyone else, but that was not all, because from his microscopic observations he also intuited the place (the dendrites) where the neurons receive (the dendrites) and send (the axon) the information they process, and he imagined that neural targets could release chemicals that attract and guide the formation of connections, helping neurons find their way as the nervous system forms in embryos.

Almost everything that Ramón y Cajal proposed has been confirmed in experiments and observations with modern technology. He even harbored thoughts that are still beyond us today, such as the possibility that the glial cells that accompany the neurons in the brain also participate especially in mental processes, something that we have already begun to verify. Great scientists are ahead of their time in understanding the phenomena they study. Santiago Ramón y Cajal was ahead of his contemporaries by at least a century in understanding the structure and functioning of the nervous system.

