“The potato omelette reaches 20 points in MasterChef Argentina”, The account Real Time Rating announced on Twitter on March 25 at 11:35 p.m. “It’s the highest rating so far, right?” and “tortilla, I want tortilla!” commented two users below the tweet. The gourmet dishes They are not the only secret of the success of the Telefe reality show. Audience peaks for tortillas are one of the keys to MasterChef Celebrity.

Like the hard-working participants, the audience also feels capable of elaborating complex menus, as well as put an emotional spin on your everyday dishes. On this side of the screen is the greatest taste of MasterChef.

What are the other ingredients that make the show shine, every night after 10:30 pm, on Telefe? They will have to be deciphered step by step so as not to alter the recipe of MasterChef Celebrity. But some can be advanced. “You savor each dish together with the jury, you saw the process and you want to see how it turned out,” says a total fan on Twitter.

Georgina Barbarossa does very well in the kitchen, but the jury has criticized her some recipes.

“The most famous stoves in the world are lit!”, The driver harangues on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, Santiago del Moro. Here are several of the tasty keys of the reality show that lights the burners, that is, the screens, on Telefe. And that already confirmed a third confirmed, no precise date yet.

Respect for the contestants and the public



The juries (Donato de Santis, Germán Martitegui and Damián Betular) do not mistreat participants or yell at them. And that is why the viewers are also respected. The tenuous controversies over a poorly resolved, poorly combined or poorly presented dish never exceed -until now- the nodal objective of MasterChef Celebrity second edition: that the contestants (started 16 and persist 11) play to be the best possible chefs with what they have on hand in that hour of cooking against the clock. Let them overcome their fears and overcome themselves.

AND tolerate frustration. If they fail one night, they will have the following for the repechage with new seasonings and ingredients. The dynamics and rules are sharp. The best of every Monday and every Tuesday go to “benefit Wednesday”, with white aprons, and, the weakest, to “last chance Thursday”, with gray aprons. The worst of Wednesday will go directly to the “elimination gala on Sunday”, with a black apron. Thursday is the other way around: only one will be saved and the rest will put on the black apron heading to Sunday.

One of the strengths of the cycle is the dynamic competition, which is sometimes one on one and sometimes as a team. Rivals or partners?

The slogans always change



Every night the challenges are different. The unpredictable spice up the contest and balances the clear structure of the cycle: the enigmatic beginning, the development against all obstacles and the liberating resolution. “The best dishes with fruits will go to Wednesday for the gold and silver medals; the two worst, to Thursday for the last chance ”, warned Santiago del Moro on Tuesday, March 30.

At 23 o’clock the adrenaline of the five in fight that night rose: Georgina Barbarossa, María O’Donnell, Daniela “La Chepi” Viaggiamari, Daniel Aráoz and Fernando Carlos (there are, in addition, Andrea Rincón, Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro, Alex Caniggia, Candela Vetrano, Claudia Fontán and Gastón Dalmau).

Some had tropical fruits, others red berries, and the rest with stone. “Let’s see if everything they have learned so far has paid off,” Donato de Santis threw in, and his two colleagues reinforced the Italian master’s ease with their personal gestures: Damián Betular smiled effortlessly and Germán Martitegui studied the participants with his eyes, several meters ahead.

The enigmatic personality of the chefs-jurors



“I’m excited, it turns out well and I cry“Betular told La Chepi on Tuesday 30, after having given him directions and suggestions for his dish: a red fruit pudding. And, after going through the other tables with the burners on and the chaos of ingredients and pans, he returned to the meeting point with his colleagues.

“Georgina was passing black sugar and Dijon mustard to her pork ribs,” Martitegui told Betular and de Santis. In front, the five on Tuesday struggled to give gourmet flair to their fruit improvisations.

Who is the bad jury, who is good and who is moderate in MasterChef Celebrity? Are there such delimited characters? Martitegui plays the inflexible, but break the ice with comical expressions when chewing. De Santis expands his talkative Italian mischiefBut, from one second to the next, he becomes cutting and sarcastic. Betular is, for seconds, the most complicit of the laggards, until he discovers an atrocity, as happened on Tuesday 30. He went to the plate in process of Fernando Carlos and said mercilessly: “This is horrible, it is raw.”

Juanse, one of the characters of this second season of reality, in his examination with Martitegui and Betular.

Editing, rhythm and suspense



The trick of culinary reality is to make believe that everything happens in real time in just over an hour and a half, until the submission of the contestants to the tasting and final opinion of the three famous chefs. But MasterChef Celebrity does not hide its plan, supported by an invisible script and a pinpoint and sagacious edition.

As participants cook their dishes or interact with each other, they appear in another shot (a mid-shot) making witty, deceptive comments. calculated spontaneity, about what goes well or badly.

The objective? Emulate what they thought back then: instantly shine. And let viewers feel like they can be on their minds. Let them identify with them – or want them to stay outside. The most obvious example lies in the boasting of Alex Caniggia (the best is when he laughs at himself).

And last Tuesday another of those seconds happened so as not to forget. “Damián asked me for a small cup of cream to accompany the lukewarm pudding, but it didn’t form,” La Chepi reasoned to herself. “It looks like the enemy’s cream. Who put it? María O’Donnell?”, In Chepi’s mouth.

The power of returns



Editing MasterChef Celebrity adds to the suspense and dizziness of counting an hour of cooking. But that narrative and dramatic power converges in the stellar segment, once del Moro announces “hands up, cooks!”. In the further evaluations of the three masterchefs.

Like solving an enigma in a detective novel, when the cameras land on Martitegui, Betular, and De Santis (destroying ornate dishes, ironic about absurd condiments, or praising unthinkable subtlety) viewers let out their pent-up emotion. Three experts will analyze the scalpel, spoon and fork the preparations of media people, but with a standard culinary reputation.

“I’m confident, this is delicious,” Barbarossa smiled this week. Martitegui cut the ribs with sour sympathy, Betular said “it’s all weirder, Georgina …” and Donato evaluated in his own way: he took a piece with his hand, tried without disappointment the pairing with pineapple and mustard, but did not spare the garnish: “What has nothing to do with it is the brie cheese in the salad with the pistachios.”

Competition puts everyone in their place



While La Chepi ranted about her whipped cream with no luck and played to see María O’Donnell as her enemy, the journalist had her own concerns: achieving a good reduction of oranges, ginger and sugar. Nobody owns the glory bought in the program: neither the recurring sympathy nor the most formal personality ensure the contest. Alone it subtracts points talking about more and cooking less.

“When they are instructed to follow the recipe, pay attention,” Martitegui often says. Elevation message for Caniggia. “I think that two that are doing very well are Claudia Fontán and Cande Vetrano,” said Sol Pérez an hour after staying out on Sunday the 28th. But the rules make the chips turn again every time. The maker of the best dish of the last week can be eliminated the following Sunday.

And, if O’Donnell relies on his seriousness, he does not forget how to play: looking at others. On Tuesday 30 De Santis told her “you needed to calculate more the volume of your preparation”, she did not argue or give up the game. He only said “everything depends tonight on how the teammates do.”

Ephemeral and effective controversies



How much preparation and how much psychological slow cooking there is in the bad reactions of the MasterChef players, once the three chefs rule what they see, smell and taste with displeasure? “I don’t understand what you wanted to do with your ribs. The task for the day was to use tropical fruit. The flavors are mismanaged ”, Martitegui told Daniel Aráoz, who threw fuel on the fire: “What you say sounds aggressive and unpleasant to me”.

But the worst “fierce crossover” It was the one that the owner of the Tegui restaurant and Andrea Rincón had had on Monday 29, due to their failed menu. “You complained so much about María O’Donnell when she was your captain, saying she didn’t help you, and today fate made you captain. I’m not going to say anything else, ”he said. Donato accentuated: “I think I am in front of one of the worst dishes of this contest.”

Rincón bit her lip: “I don’t play at anything because I’m a very bad loser.” Martitegui only had to add “well, you said it, I don’t know what you’re laughing at.” Twitter did not let him pass: urgent prominers fed on Rincon’s brief reaction. Strategic, forced or real?