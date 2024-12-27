Hypercholesterolemia is the presence of high levels of cholesterol in the blood. It cannot be considered a pathology but rather a metabolic imbalance that can be secondary to many diseases and can contribute to many forms of disease.

Another related problem is the high blood pressure or hypertension, which occurs when the blood pressure in our blood vessels is too high (140/90 mmHg or more). It is a common problem that can be serious if not treated.

But by taking care of our diet we can keep both indicators at bay. This is what the doctor maintains Eric Bergauthor of the book The Healthy Keto Plan and advocate for healthy ketosis and intermittent fasting.

In one of his videos on YouTube, titled Benefits of garlic powderBerg says that “from the blood pressure to cholesterol control“Garlic is a versatile remedy with antiviral properties.”

“Right now, in your kitchen, in your pantry, you probably have this, right? garlic powder “It’s like a natural remedy for many different things: blood pressure control, cholesterol control, decreased risk of cancer…” he added.

“It’s antiviral, in fact it’s considered a broad-spectrum antimicrobial, so if you’re worried about any of the symptoms I mentioned, start including this simple remedy in your food“he adds.

In fact, recent research reveals that garlic may have some real health benefits, such as protection against the common cold and the ability to help reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels.