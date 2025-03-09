Coffee is one of the most consumed drinks in the world. No matter the country, religion or age, starting the day with a good cup of this delight is essential for millions of people. There are many types, there are those who take it with milk, others alone, some with condensed or oat milk, but the important thing is the exquisite taste of this product and The energy it provides For a long day.

For manycoffee has an excessively bitter taste to which it costs to adapt and that at the beginning many people reject. But when you consume it daily you become an addict and want the day to start enjoying a hot cup. It can be done in many ways, with Nespresso, in Italian coffee maker, filter, French and even soluble.

Lovers of this drink always look for ways to give it a unique touch and improve its flavor, therefore, an expert from the culinary medium ‘Cook’s Illustrated’, He has found the solution for all those who believe that coffee is too bitter. And not, It is not sugar, nor honey, Neither any other type of artificial sweetener is a product that everyone has at home.

Coffee | Istock

An infallible trick

To the surprise of many, the expert and worker of this medium, Steven Dunn, published a video on social networks in which he explained that after some tests, he had discovered that a pinch of salt in the coffee was able to significantly reduce the bitter touch but Without negatively affecting the deep and roasted flavor so characteristic of this drink.

The scientific explanation of this event is based on the fact that salt achieves that The taste papillae do not perceive the bitter And also enhances the sweet. Putting into practice this trick is very simple and can be done in different ways. It is important not to abuse salt and sugar since excessive consumption can put health at risk, but can be used in moderation.

To use this ingredient with coffee, there are different methods. The first one consists of adding some salt directly on the grains so that it dissolves uniformly in the preparation process. If the coffee is already done, it is enough to throw a tiny amount of salt in the cup to notice the difference immediately. It is very important that the amount is really small since otherwise it could negatively affect the delicious taste of coffee.