The US Space Agency (NASA) announced the extension of its “Ingenuity” helicopter mission for an additional month, to support the mobile robot “Perseverance”, after the agency succeeded in proving the possibility of flying in the atmosphere of the Red Planet.

From now on, Ingenuity will support the rover in its main mission of searching for signs of previous microbial life on Mars, by accompanying it, for example, in exploring sites of scientific interest that the robot cannot reach with its wheels, or in determining the safest path.

NASA’s Planetary Studies Director, Laurie Glees, said in a press conference that the mission of “Ingenuity” will change from being a “mission to prove its technical ability” to “a mission to prove its operational ability, through which we collect information on its use in providing operational support” for the “Perseverance” vehicle.

She said that flying vehicles may one day accompany human exploration missions as well, which this new stage allows to test. “We will conduct an evaluation of what we reached after 30 days,” she added, without ruling out an additional extension of the experiment after that.