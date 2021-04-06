The “Ingenuity” helicopter installed under the mobile robot “Perseverance”, which arrived in February last to Mars, succeeded in surviving on its first night on the red planet, according to what the US space agency (“NASA”) announced, which described it as an “important station.” Before its first flight in its airspace. This very lightweight helicopter, which resembles a large drone, was detached from the mobile robot that landed on Mars on February 18th. Ingenuity has so far secured its power from the rover’s energy, but it should feed itself any longer, but from now on it will be powered by the solar panels it is equipped with, so that it can warm itself during the cold Mars nights, when temperatures drop to 90 degrees Minus Celsius. And NASA considered in a statement that surviving the Martian night frost is an “important station” for the small helicopter. “This is the first time she is alone on Mars,” said the head of the “Ingenuity” project at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. “We are now sure that it has the right insulation, the right heaters, and that it stores enough energy in its batteries to survive the cold nights, which is a great success for the team. We are continuing to prepare it for a first test flight,” she added. Engine and sensor tests will be conducted for “Ingenuity” over the next few days. If all goes well, the small helicopter is expected to make its first flight on the evening of April 11, according to the laboratory. If the test is successful, it will be a great achievement, as the density of the Martian atmosphere does not exceed one percent of the density of the Earth’s atmosphere. Ingenuity will be the first motor vehicle to fly in the atmosphere of a planet other than Earth. The helicopter consisted of four superimposed legs, a chassis and two propellers. It measures 1.2 meters from one end of the blade to the other. The fans run at 2,400 rpm, which is five times faster than a regular raft. And “NASA” reported that a small piece of cloth from the Wright brothers plane that took off more than a century ago in North Carolina, USA, was placed on “Ingenuity” in tribute to the first ground flight, and therefore it is currently on Mars.