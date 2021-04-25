The “Ingenuity” miniature helicopter of the US Space Agency (NASA) on Sunday flew for a third time over Mars, moving farther and faster than ever before, reaching a peak speed of about 6.6 feet (two meters) per second. After two flights, during which the spacecraft flew over the surface of the planet. Red, In this third flight, “Ingenuity” traveled 50 meters and reached a speed of two meters per second, or 6.4 kilometers per hour.

“Today’s flight was what we had planned … It was amazing,” said Dave Lavery, project manager for the helicopter project.

And “Perseverance”, which carried the helicopter weighing 1.8 kg to Mars, filmed the third flight, which took 80 seconds. And NASA said today, Sunday, that video clips will be sent to Earth in the coming days.

This flight was a test of the helicopter’s autonomous navigation system, which completes the trajectory according to the information previously received.

And NASA announced that it is now preparing for a fourth helicopter flight. Each trip has been planned to be of increasing difficulty in order to push the “ingenuity” to its limits.

This helicopter will finish its mission within a month to allow Perseverance to return to its main mission: to search for signs of previous microbial life on Mars.