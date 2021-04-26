The “Ingenuity” miniature helicopter of the US Space Agency (NASA) on Sunday flew for a third time over Mars. It moved farther and faster than ever before, reaching a peak speed of about 6.6 feet (two meters) per second.

After two trips during which the spacecraft flew over the surface of the Red Planet, “Ingenuity”, in this third flight, traveled 50 meters and reached a speed of two meters per second, or 6.4 kilometers per hour.

The helicopter carried a piece of cloth from the Wright brothers’ plane, in memory of the two pioneers on the ground.

Dave Lavery, project manager for the helicopter project, said: “Today’s flight was what we had planned, it was amazing.”

And “Perseverance”, which carried the helicopter weighing 1.8 kg to Mars, filmed the third flight, which took 80 seconds. And NASA said Sunday that video clips will be sent to Earth in the coming days.

It is noteworthy that this flight was a test of the helicopter’s autonomous navigation system, which completes the route according to the information previously received.

In addition, “NASA” announced that it is now preparing for a fourth helicopter flight. Each trip has been planned to be of increasing difficulty in order to push the “ingenuity” to its limits.

This helicopter will finish its mission within a month to allow Perseverance to return to its main mission: to search for signs of previous microbial life on Mars.