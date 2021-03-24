The almost 2 kg Ingenuity helicopter will rise for the first time on Mars not before April 8 and on an esplanade already chosen for that first test flightNASA scientists reported Tuesday.

The drone, still remains attached to the belly of the Perseverance rover which landed on Mars on February 18. On March 21, the rover unfolded the protective shield composed of graphite in the shape of a guitar case that protected Ingenuity during the landing.

The mobile laboratory is currently in transit to the “airfield” where Ingenuity will attempt to fly. Once deployed, will have 30 Martian days, or soles, (31 Earth days) to run your test flight campaign.

The light aircraft, which is still in the low part of the Perseverance robot, will reach an altitude of about three meters during that first test flight, which will last about 30 secondsyes, although it is expected that in the successive ones it can rise up to about five meters above the Martian surface.

Scientists have already removed the guitar-shaped cover that protected the helicopter. NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

“We want to learn about the potential that Ingenuity has for the future of scientific research,” Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s Planetary Sciences Division, said at a press conference on Tuesday, about what will be “the first powered flight in another world”.

NASA scientists for now they have already removed the guitar-shaped cover that protected the helicopter during the arrival of Perseverance to the Martian surface on February 18.

The vehicle, which is in the Jezero crater, It is covering the path of about 60 meters that separates the current location of the robot to the place where the flight will be made.

Once it reaches that esplanade of about 100 meters in area, and chosen for the absence of obstacles, Perseverance will deposit the Ingenuity on the rocky ground, in what will be an elaborate six-day process until the aircraft becomes independent for the first time. of the robot.

This NASA photo taken on March 23, 2021 shows where the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter team will attempt their test flights.

“Although being deposited on the surface will be a great challenge, survive that first night alone on MarsWithout the rover protecting it and keeping it running, it will be even bigger, “Bob Balaram, the helicopter’s chief engineer, told the news conference.

During the day the surface of Mars receives only half of the amount of solar energy that reaches Earth, while nighttime temperatures can drop as low as -90 degrees.

“Then, the biggest challenge will be to fly in the atmosphere of Mars, which has its own dynamics,” added the specialist, after referring to the strong winds on the red planet, whose gravity is one third of that of Earth.

Once on the ground, from that moment the aircraft, which had a cost of 80 million dollarsYou will have up to 31 Earth days (30 Martian days) until you can make your first test flight.

The batteries that carry the helicopter will allow you to stay energized for about 25 hours until your solar panels can be charged with daylight.

Bobby Braun, director of Planetary Science at NASA’s Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), pointed out that Ingenuity is basically a “tech demo” that has been sent to the red planet to test its capabilities, and that “There is no need for a long life and it has not been designed for that purpose.”

After staying about 30 seconds in the air, the helicopter will descend again to the Martian surface. Hours later, the Perseverance will receive the first information collected by the light aircraft, including images and videos taken during its short flight.